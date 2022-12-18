Literature | Hrysysy, field tractor and slacker – Do you know what the forgotten words mean?

Kalevi Koukkunen’s Forgotten Words book presents 20,000 words that for one reason or another have not been used.

Humming reason, haitake, lulio, slacker and field tractor. All common Finnish words, but what do they really mean?

Worked as an encyclopedia and dictionary editor Kalevi Koukkunen has studied the vocabulary of the Finnish language for 55 years.

Now published The tractor and the tinkerer, a book of forgotten words (Aviador) is the result of Koukkunen’s years of research and insatiable interest in words.

Kalevi Koukkunen has worked with Lönnrot’s dictionary for over twenty years.

“This is a question of words that have been proposed for the Finnish language over the centuries, but which have not come into use,” says Koukkunen, who lives in Espoo, on the phone.

Koukkunen has collected words in the book that, for one reason or another, are not rooted in the Finnish language. He has used it as the main source Elias Lönnrotin Finnish-Swedish Dictionary (1866–1886). However, there are also words taken from elsewhere, for example from movies or radio programs.

For example such words have fallen into oblivion in Finland:

Humming reason is invented by a merchant from Estonia and means car in modern Finland.

“In Hyrysysy, you can directly see the verb Hyry ‘hyrynä’ from the verb hyrätä. The suffix sysy is consonantly formed from the verb sysyät, or in this case, better from the verb sysyytät, according to the model of hyry. — Thus sysy means ‘that which pushes forward'”, writes Koukkunen.

Koukkunen considers the hyry issue as an interesting example of how words forgotten from everyday use can remain in life in a playful sense. According to Koukkunen, the word has been used, for example, in Aku Ankka magazine as late as 2021.

In the case of Hyrysysy, according to Koukkunen, the word’s memorability may have been influenced by its chords. Fazer also once produced Hyrysysy sweets, the wrapping paper of which depicted cars.

Harm is a word developed by Lönnrot, which in modern Finnish means a small obstacle. There is also Lönnrot I thought which means conjecture in modern Finland.

A flexor on the other hand is of Europaeus new word proposal, which in modern Finland is known as ballet dancer.

Field tractor was introduced in the magazine Virittäjä in 1919 a proposal for a modern Finnish tractor. According to Koukkunen, in the first half of the 20th century, the word tractor didn’t want to take root in the vocabulary of domestic plowmen because of its difficult beginning tr.

“At different stages, e.g. the tractor was offered as a Finnish translation. the words plowing locomotive, motor locomotive, motor tractor, work locomotive, traction machine and Vetävä vima”, Koukkunen writes.

For two divided into two parts – which are Lönnrot–Finnish and Finnish–Lönnrot – there are a total of 20,000 words in the book.

Koukkunen has also recorded their meanings and etymologies after the words. In addition, the book introduces Lönnrot Finnish-Swedish dictionary background. Work appeared according to the style of the time in 160-page booklets during the years 1802–1886. The first edition of it was completed between the years 1866–1880, published by the Suomalainen Kirjalisuuden Seura.

The massive dictionary has a total of 200,000 search words. Koukkunen has gone through every word and collected forgotten ones from the Finnish language in his book. Twenty years have passed since then.

I’m hooked guesses that there are many reasons for forgetting words. They are forgotten or simply not rooted for use. Sometimes a simpler or more international word has understandably come into use. This happened, for example for mathematics and for the car.

Lönnrot hasn’t come up with every word in the book himself, but he has understood how to write them down, says Koukkunen.

“Forgotten words, like every word invented by Lönnrot, is interesting in a certain way and makes you stop to think that it has been ingeniously invented.”

Koukkunen hopes that his book will also activate modern Finns to invent words.

Excerpts from the work Field tractor and tinkerer

Pomologist is from Matti Kassilan from the film directed by Ithe master plays the hanuri (1949) and means in modern Finland leader.

“In the film, the village politician Ernesti Juntukainen has stood as a candidate in the Peräkylä municipal council elections. Host Aapro Hurulainen and his wife Karuliina predict a great political future for Juntukainen. Karuliina believes that Juntukai will become the top boss, which the host goes so far as to praise: “The pomologist of the entire kingdom!”

Alacrity-word was proposed at the end of the 19th century as the Finnish equivalent of the concept of sport. In modern Finland, promptness is known as a sport.

Boring-word was proposed as the Finnish translation of modern Finland shock for the word.

“In the first step, linguists wanted to replace the word-beginning sh with š, which, however, was difficult because the typewriters did not have an ace-of-hats font. — Since then, the word was simplified, so that the form sokki was suggested for use . However, it has not gained general popularity, because the editors as well as the text writers of the special offer posters and the creators of the skits have in mind the sh: form of shock.

Low-chested is Lönnrot’s word proposal for a drunkard.

There are also very detailed descriptions among the words in the work. Sikuna secretary for example, there is “a lawyer without a graduate degree who took on suspicious cases and tried to win them by twisting the law”.

“Leg oil is a by-product of alcoholic fermentation. The initial part of the word sikuna has acquired the meaning ‘humala’ (“to be in sikuna”).”