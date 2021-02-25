Literature Heidi von Wright and Pajtim Statovci are nominated for the Nordic Council Literature Prize from Finland

The winner will be announced in November.

Poet Heidi von Wright and author Pajtim Statovci has been selected from Finland as a recipient of the 2021 Nordic Council Literature Prize.

The candidates were announced on Thursday. Candidate works from all Nordic countries and all language areas are included in the competition.

Previously nominated writers are also included.

Heidi von Wright is involved in the race work Autofiktiv dikt av Heidi von Wright (Heidi von Wright’s autofictional poems, untranslated) (Schildts & Söderströms, 2020).

This is the poet’s eighth work. Despite its name, it is not a straightforward collection of poems but contains memories and anecdotes written in the form of a prose poem. The sound is accessed in the work by numerous von Wright relatives, such as a father who lay in a preterm cabinet and got cognac “dropped into a rag on a rag”. The voice is also the poet himself.

According to the explanatory memorandum, the work is a microhistory, from which we also glimpse macrohistory such as the Chernobyl nuclear accident and the corona pandemic. According to the jury, the book can also be read as a silent provocation aimed at unilateral self-observation of autofiction. “Autofiktiv dikt av Heidi von Wright is great miniature art and at the same time a gateway to Heidi von Wright’s entire production, ”the explanatory memorandum states.

Pajtim Statovci is a candidate for his latest work Bolla (Otava, 2019), with which he has previously won the Finlandia Prize in Finland. In the explanatory memorandum, Statovcia is praised as a master of the Finnish language, whose text is “exceptionally colorful, multidimensional, and in places outright sentence by sentence, parable by parable surprising and opening up new perspectives”.

The other candidates in the competition are Asta Olivia Nordenhof and Ursula Andkjær Olsen From Denmark, Lív Maria Róadóttir Jæge From the Faroe Islands, Niviaq Korneliussen From Greenland, Andri Snær Magnason and Guðrún Eva Mínervudóttir From Iceland, Vigdis Hjorth and Lars Amund Vaage From Norway, Inga Ravna Eira from the Sámi language area, Johanne Lykke Holm and Andrzej Tichý From Sweden as well Sebastian Johans From Åland.

Nordic the council’s literary prize has been awarded since 1962 for a work of fiction written in one of the nordic languages.

The winner will be announced at the Council meeting in Copenhagen on 2 November. The value of the prize is approximately 40,000 euros.

Last year, the Finnish author received the literary prize Monica Fagerholm from his novel Vem dödade Bambi? (Who killed Bambi?).