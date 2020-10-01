Literature HBL: Printing of Märta Tikkanen’s biography was suspended at the last minute – Tikkanen and her daughter in a dispute with the author

Author Johanna Holmström wonders Tikkanen, known for her openness, who wants to remove names from the work.

Publishing house Förlaget M has suspended Märta Tikkanen biography Borde hålla käftin printing the first version at the last minute.

He was the first to talk about the dispute over the book Hufvudstadsbladet.

Biographer Johanna Holmström had contacted Hufvudstadsbladet because he could not sign the work. He wants to openly open the dispute because he sees that he has had to make compromises that violate artistic freedom in the work to be published in October.

Holmström has been working on the biography since the beginning of 2018. A previous novel by a Finnish-Swedish author The island of souls appeared in 2017.

In June 2020, Holmström sent a manuscript to Tikkanen and his daughter and trustee To Susanna Ginman. According to Holmström, Tikkanen had been satisfied with the book, but Ginman had later sent a hundred or so change requests.

Ginman, who himself works at HBL, says he has acted entirely according to his mother’s wishes.

According to Johanna Holmström, she received a threat that the book would not be published if no edits were made.

“I wasn’t allowed to mention that Jutta Zilliacus saw Märta Tikkanen in Salutorget in 1991. It was a line. Paranoic fear of naming someone, ”Holmström tells HBL.

He wonders why the author Tikkanen, who wrote everything about his life, wants to cover up his affairs.

Tikkanen tells the magazine that he is not used to reading the text in electronic form. He needed help reading, especially when there was very little time to comment on the 400-page book.

Tikkanen feels that the agreement meant that he had the last word in the work. Tikkanen and Ginman say that it was not possible to discuss the changes.

It has been important for Tikkanen to protect the privacy of the dead and their loved ones.

Holmström and Tikkanen have been appointed writers in the publishing agreement. Both can be interpreted as having a veto over the material.

Sweden Mightily in an interview Susanna Ginman believes that the responsibility lies primarily with the publishing house.

“They publish the book, they made a deal and continued the process. Unfortunately, I think they have not handled this well, I am quite surprised. “

According to Ginman, his mother has written many books in his lifetime, but he has never been treated as badly by any publisher.

Professor of Nordic Literature at the University of Helsinki Ebba Witt-Brattström says to Svenska Yle that Märta Tikkanen ‘s will must be respected in all circumstances.

“I was wondering if a publisher could do the same in Sweden. That would be a terrible cry. I don’t think anyone would dare. Especially when it comes to a literary giant like Märta Tikkanen. ”

Witt-Brattström also emphasizes that the person covered by the biography must always have a veto. At the same time, she is sorry for Johanna Holmström. He, too, thinks the whole case is the publisher’s fault. “He should have been notified of the terms immediately.”

Märta Tikkanen, 85, published his debut work Night and day 50 years ago. He is known for his works, for example A man cannot be raped and The love story of the century. Tikkanen has written openly about her relationship with her husband To Henrik Tikkanen.

Last year, he published a biographical work consisting of letters Forced to try. According to the publishing house, “Märta Tikkanen tells her friends about her life openly and directly without sparing herself or others”.