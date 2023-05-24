Literature | Haruki Murakami won one of Spain’s biggest literary awards

The author’s works have been praised for their innovative and ambitious way of combining Japanese tradition and the heritage of Western culture.

For a Japanese author For Haruki Murakami was awarded one of Spain’s most important literary prizes on Wednesday, reports news agency AFP.

The prize of the Princess of Asturias Foundation is worth 50,000 euros and is one of the eight prizes awarded annually in art, sports and scientific research. The awards are distributed by a foundation named by Crown Princess Leonor.

The 74-year-old Murakami is known for his surrealist works, and his best-known works include Bestsellers Norwegian wood and Kafka on the beach.

Murakami’s books have been translated into about 50 different languages.

The award the divisive foundation praised the uniqueness of Murakami’s literature, its universal scope, and its ability to reconcile Japanese tradition and the legacy of Western culture in an ambitious and innovative way.

Murakami has also often been tipped as a recipient of the Nobel Prize for Literature.

The prize of the Princess of Asturias Foundation is awarded annually to eight successful people in different fields. The awards were given out for the first time in 1981, when there were six award series. Since then, there have been two more series.