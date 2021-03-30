Literature Half a million euros Astrid Lindgren Award may be Frenchman Jean-Claude Mourlevat

The Astrid Lindgren Memorial Prize went to France for a versatile youth writer.

30.3. 16:24

World the most significant children’s and young people’s literary award, the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Prize, has been awarded to a French To Jean-Claude Mourlevat.

Mourlevat (b. 1952) is a versatile author whose more than thirty works have been translated into a couple of dozen languages, but not Finnish.

The debut work was a picture book in 1997, but has also written fairy tales and youth books. In addition, she has worked as a German teacher and clown.

Awards Committee thanks Mourlevat for renewing the storytelling: “He uses eternal themes such as love, longing, vulnerability, and war, resulting in precise, dreamy prose. In this way, the agelessness of epics is surprisingly combined in works with contemporary reality. ”

Born into a large family in the Auvergne countryside, Mourlevat has said he grew up “without books,” saying it was one reason for choosing a career.

The Astrid Lindgren Memorial Prize is worth SEK 5 million (approximately € 500,000) and can be recognized by a writer, illustrator, storyteller and reading facilitator.