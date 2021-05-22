Literature Grandparents never hugged or kissed their grandchild: Ann-Luise Bertell writes about her own relatives in Swedish-speaking Ostrobothnia, but at the same time about the whole of Finland, where emotions are always hidden

Ann-Luise Bertell only became a novelist at the age of forty. His second term as director of Wasa Teatern began in the corona spring of 2020.

When Ann-Luise Bertell began to reminisce about her family’s stories from Swedish-speaking Ostrobothnia, a novel was born, then another, and soon more will come. Heiman, who was a Finlandia candidate, can now also be read in Finnish.

His their old man’s eyes met my childish gaze, and they had a wild laugh inside.

Thus Ann-Luise Bertell picture Own country the protagonist of his novel right on the front pages of the book. We’re in the yard in the summer, and Grandpa throws his granddaughter in the air, then catches him and drops on the grass.