In 2028, when Orden arrives at Cybèle, they have not seen each other for five or six years. Orden and Cybele have never been able to live together, so much their love provoked explosions and tears. But, there, it is urgent. He has to hide. Orden is pursued by the Souchiens, an armed militia which tracks all the opponents to the new order which, from now on, governs the country. It’s the war. The execution of a too curious Souchien will force them to go into hiding. They join networks which prepare an insurrection against the government and its henchmen… The arrival of Orden causes a chaos in which Nora, the colleague of Cybèle, his accomplice, his comrade in the fight, will be carried away, like Rome, of which the he child was kidnapped by the Souchiens, like Vivi, condemned to be silent. Cybele, Nora, Rome, Vivi, four women capable of loving to the point of madness, of fighting, of enduring a thousand pains without complaint. They are the true heroines of this story of flesh and blood. Four women, four forms of resistance: resistance to war, resistance to fascism, resistance to death, resistance to oblivion. Four black roses whose weapons are only their courage, their determination, and their strength to love.

You have more than once said that the subject is never the trigger for a novel for you, that you always start with an initial image which carries the whole book within it. What is the initial image of the “Black Roses”?

Gerard Mordillat That of a man who, in the early morning, receives a call from a friend shouting to him to get the hell out. Its a question of life or death. I started with that, with a phone that was dropped and a leak without turning back. It is a metaphor and the real expression of a cry of alarm that deserves an urgent response. To be more precise: when I see that practically all the countries of the world increase their arms budget (sometimes in a frightening way!), That dictators or tyrants are in control of these countries (including those of pseudo-democracies like Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, India, Israel, Brazil, etc.), that nationalisms on all continents are fueling the resurgence of fascism, even Nazism, I can only be alarmed by the very concrete threat of a coming war. The soldiers do not arm themselves for the parade. They want to use the weapons they accumulate, experiment with their new possibilities, find fame and fortune in the theater of operations and not in offices or on TV sets. Day after day, a neofascism plagues democracies. To speak only of France, how to call a government where police violence transforms the republican police into militia for the oligarchy in power? Where anti-union repression is more fierce than ever and systematic? Where is racism trivialized? Where the public expression of citizens is – in fact – prohibited if it is not officially?

It’s a very dark vision …

Gerard Mordillat Black, I don’t know. Lucid, I hope. Or, in any case, as the poet Jean-Pierre Duprey wrote: “The black of my blood, the flesh of my pain” …

Why write a novel? Wouldn’t an essay, even a pamphlet, be more appropriate to denounce the situation you are describing?

Gerard Mordillat The novel is the last space where expression is truly free. For me, the novel is a tool, even a weapon, to talk about history perhaps better than what historians talk about. Because in a novel the terrible questions of war, weapons, repression, violence, fascism, etc., are embodied. The reader can take them head-on. Confront it. The story allows him to capture life in the torrent of complexity that wins out; to no longer be afraid to explore its black holes; to dare to risk the dead ends of reason. The novel invents an intelligent reader, able to exercise his critical mind, to tear himself away from the mirrors that society constantly holds out to us, enjoining us to consider only ourselves.

All governments dream of a people who are totally narcissistic and individualistic. The novel does justice to the collective, to the multitude, to the people. “Omnia sunt communia” (everything is common – Editor’s note), said Thomas Müntzer at the head of the peasants against the princes and Luther. That’s why there are a lot of characters in my novels. I want them all to be there, plural, with their ideas, their emotions, their doubts, their impulses, their sexuality, their passions, even with their discouragement, their despair … Just as there is no truth unequivocal, there is no unanimous crowd.

How do you deal with the psychology of the characters?

Gerard Mordillat The whole psychology of the characters of the “Black Roses” is in what they do – their actions, their gestures -, in their words, in their silences too. Any reader is able to understand, even analyze their psychology from the facts described. No need for a reading guide or a director of conscience or a political commissar.

How would you define the style of the “Black Roses”?

Gerard Mordillat Without hesitation: realistic. I am a realistic and poetic writer because it is through language that my characters live in the world. They are in the words, in the syntax, in the grammar; it is their flesh, their nerves and their muscles. All my work consists in removing what is not necessary and which sometimes (often?) Gives the contemporary novel that air of satisfied obesity. In “the Black Roses”, there is neither fat nor curves. My novel is not dry for all that, it is muscular, nervous, sensual.

Are you not sentimental?

Gerard Mordillat Is it a reproach? Very well, I admit: I am not sentimental. The trickle of sweet tears on the page isn’t for me. There are a lot of feelings, a lot of emotions in “Black Roses” but no sentimentalism. Moreover, in the climate of a war that I describe, I think that sentimentalism would not be in its place. My characters do not feel sorry for themselves and do not claim the heartwarming tears of the readers. On the other hand, I hope the novel has enough heart that it shares the emotions that raise the tale: the impossible love of Orden and Cybele, drawn to each other like the moth and the flame of the candle; the generosity, the courage of Nora in the face of death; the incredible strength of Rome ready to endure anything to find her child kidnapped by the Souchiens. These are women who burn on the spot. In another time they would have been celebrated as martyrs or saints.

Can we say that your novel holds a political discourse?

Gerard Mordillat The novel, as such, is not the vector of a political discourse but several of the characters of the “Black Roses” hold a political discourse. How could it be otherwise? The war is there, the resistance is organized. For the women and men engaged in this fight, it is a question of thinking politically about the world. This is the great strength of a novel, being able to carry history, politics, poetry, theater, feelings, thoughts, doubt, statistics… in the same narrative torrent. To embrace reality in its multitude and complexity. It may sound a bit theoretical, but in reality it only appears on reflection.

Why place this story in 2028?

Gerard Mordillat Because fiction always takes a step forward over history.

“The Black Roses”

by Gérard Mordillat.

Albin Michel editions,

304 pages, 19.90 euros