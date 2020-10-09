Literature “Gentle irony and the desire to understand everything” brought the author Helena Sinervo the award of the Finnish Literary Society

Helena Sinervo received the SKS Aleksis Kivi Fund Award of EUR 20,000.

Finnish The Prize of the Aleksis Kivi Foundation of the Literary Society has been awarded to the author Helena Sinervolle (b. 1961). The prize money is 20,000 euros.

The award committee emphasized Sinervo’s versatility as a writer. Extensive production includes poems, novels, children’s books and Finnish translations.

“Sinervo moves effortlessly between different literary forms, moves to a new topic in each work, is alternately intimate and personal, speaks in many voices and is interested in the state of society and the world,” explains the chairman of the jury, the researcher Olli Löytty.

The disclaimer praises Sinervo’s ability to change style on the fly from serious to playful and metaphorical to concrete.

“The character of a writer includes tender irony and a desire to understand everything around which his thoughts and writings revolve.”

Sinervon debut poem collection To countless was published in 1994. In total, he has published 11 collections of poems. Sinervo has published four prose works.

Debut novel In the poet’s house appeared in 2004 and won the Finlandia Award. Most recently appeared Girl’s room has been published this year. In addition, he has published children’s books and translated fiction into Finnish.

Sinervo has previously been awarded the City of Tampere Literature Prize in 1997 and the Dancing Bear Prize in 2001 and 2011 for his written work. In addition, he has received an honorable mention from the Agricola Prize Jury Stéphane Mallarmén Dice throw Sinenno was awarded a state five-year artist grant in 2010.

Prizes from the Aleksis Kivi Foundation of the Finnish Literary Society have been awarded to deserving Finnish writers since 1936. The prize has been awarded before, among other things: To Leena Krohn (2013) and To Eve Shield (2017).

In addition to Olli Löyty, the fund’s award committee this year included a writer Virpi Hämeen-Anttila Finnish Writers’ Union and editor-in-chief Vesa Rantama Finnish Association of Critics.