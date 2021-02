5.2. 17:00

Tumor: Niillas Holmberg has written a novel in Finnish with a Finnish perspective.

It is noteworthy because Holmberg, 30, is a Sámi artist and activist who learned Finnish by watching Moomins on television. In his career so far, he has profiled himself as a photographer of Sámi nature, people and life. And as a critic of colonialism by the Finnish state.