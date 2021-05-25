Literature Finnish poet Laura Eklund Nhaga went completely insane when she saw a black young woman speaking at the inauguration of the US President – Now she was able to translate a terrible poem

Aura Nurmi and Laura Eklund Nhaga translated an uplifting poem from around the world by Amanda Gorman at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

January 20 2021 one poem became a topic of conversation around the world: Amanda Gormanin The Hill We Climb, presented by a 22-year-old poet by the President of the United States Joe Biden inauguration.

A couple of weeks before the inauguration Donald Trumpin supporters attacked Congress, and the poem was ignited by these events. The poem deals with how democracy can never be destroyed permanently. It urges Americans to put aside their differences.