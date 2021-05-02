Literature Extensive critical editions of Minna Canth’s plays will be made – work will start when Aleksis Kivi’s production can be processed

The editions include commentaries that shed light on, among other things, the book’s publication history, reception, research tradition, and genre and language features.

Finnish The Literary Society SKS is starting to deliver critical editions Minna Canthin (1844–1897), the club says in a press release.

Critical editions are publications consisting of the submitted text of the selected work as well as a supplementary commentary section. The commentary contains articles that shed light on, among other things, the book’s publication history, reception, research tradition, and genre and language features.

Digital editions published openly online allow for a variety of alternative ways to study literature.

Canth’s well-known plays include Worker’s wife (1885), Good luck childia (1888), Priest’s family (1891) and Anna Liisa (1895). Decisions on which plays to take on will be made later.

Upcoming editions prepared in the Edith Unit of the SKS Research Department. Currently, SKS is still editing Aleksis Kiven (1834–1872). Ten editions of it have been published so far.

In many countries, critical editions have a well-established position among readers of both research and teaching and literature. In the Nordic countries, there have been ambitious projects in recent years, among other things Henrik Ibsen editions in Norway and Søren Kierkegaard editions in Denmark.

Finnish the actual text-critical editions of the literature can be read mainly recently completed JL Runeberg a text – critical edition of the compiled works; and Zacharias Topelius -edition project.

The pressure to provide critical editions of domestic literature has increased as the language of the 19th century classics and the culture they represent are beginning to be foreign to the modern reader, The SKS website states.