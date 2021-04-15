Literature Emmi Itäranta’s novel Letters of the Moon was chosen as the best science book of the year

The Star Wanderer Award is given to a work published in Finnish.

Emmi Itäranta novel Letters of the month (Teos, 2020) has won the Star Wanderer Award for the best scientific book published in Finnish.

According to the reasoning, Itäranta’s work is a cool ball and a flowing book: “The author’s strong vision of the solar system shows us where we are going. At the same time, it asks whether we change as our daily lives and places of residence change and what the price is for the change. ”

Another cross-cutting theme of the work is ecology: “The view of a collapsed ecosystem, an abandoned shell that has been sucked into empty by man, is cautionary and prophetic. It makes Letters of the day strictly topical. “

Also the East Coast the last two novels – The book of the master master (2012) and A city of woven alleys (2015) – have risen to the Star Wanderer nominee lists. However, it was not until this third book that the victory was achieved.

Last year, the recognition won Margaret Atwoodin novel Wills (Big Dipper).

Helsinki Science Fiction Society. has been distributing the Star Wanderer Award since 1986.