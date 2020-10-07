“T Everyone who wore this sword is long dead and buried. “ Samuel knows it well, who, since his childhood, has harassed his grandfather to find out the history of this weapon, hung like a trophy on the wall of the ancient family home. Auguste Vidouble, despite his great age, could not use it. His own war was the STO, then the French sector of West Berlin. At his funeral, Samuel notices that the object has disappeared. Hidden ? Fly ? Given? No one can answer him, and his search in the dusty mansion yields nothing. Everything could stop there if a dream did not come and relaunch the storytelling machine: the sword is Samuel who brandishes it, scrapping – backwards – against an enemy who remains invisible. Regularly, the scene repeats itself, until he finally answers the call. We will have to make the Excalibur or the family Durandal speak.

Was it in a dream?

Leaving the Val-d’Oise college where he vegetates, he searches for clues about the lost relic. It is an old book, not even cut, discovered in the mess of Augustus which opens the first door to him. It is about Victor Vidouble, King of Lives. The memories come to the surface. The letters VVRL – the tetragrammaton, the author says, giving this inscription a clearly biblical dimension – were visible on the blade, he recalls. Unless it is in the dream. ” The sword ? He belongs to the King of Lives », answered, enigmatic, the grandfather to the obstinate and very real questions of the child.

Is the secret of Lives in the books? This is the question Emmanuel Ruben asks himself as he begins the story of the man with two Vs, two lives, Victor Vidouble. A story, where, he says “I will invent”. Who does not invent in this family, where Victor is not completely unknown? Family legend makes this supposed ancestor a “Squire of Gascon origin”, in charge of fiefs and baronies, adventurer who would have dragged his gaiters in the north of Europe at the time of Napoleon. And would have adorned himself with the high sounding title of “King of the Lives”, people or land that no one had ever heard of.

On the surges of language

Emmanuel Ruben embarks on a romantic hunt in search of the lost saber. As in any quest, the hero is flanked by a companion, adjuvant or foil. Here, this role is played by an old aunt, Esther, fanatic of Giono, former bookseller, who hated this sword like all weapons, wars, nobles and kings. His religion is made, VV is at best a king of operetta, who must have reigned three days over four acres of snow thanks to a distraction from the real sovereigns.

“You are not going to write us a family saga”, said the aunt to Samuel. However, she is also passionate about this navigation. Saber piloting on sight in the family tree, cabotage in libraries, long-haul crossings of the ocean of imagination. And beautiful surf rides on the breaking waves of language. Isn’t the King of Lives the reverse of the Book of Kings of Scripture? Which immediately follows the Book of Samuel. No coincidence in the order set up by Emmanuel Ruben, the rigor of which we have been able to test in Earthly Jerusalem or the Ice Line. Simply a way of giving the invention something to take us further.