Literature | Eino Leino award to poet Sirpa Kyyrönen

Literature|Kyyrönen has published five poetry collections.

Eino LeinoN the prize is awarded this year to a poet and poetry activist Sirpa Kyyrönen (b. 1978).

Kyyrönen, who has published five poetry collections, was awarded for his merits as a poet and poetry activist. His latest work has been published since the beginning of the year Hibernation.

According to the award committee, Kyyrönen’s poems have “primordial frenzy” and they “send the reader on a mythical exploration.” He is also praised for his uncompromisingness, which leaves a mark.

Sirpa Kyyrönen has previously won, among other things, the Tanssiva karhu and Einari Vuorela poetry awards.

Eino Leinon the prize winner is decided by the prize committee of the Eino Leino club. In addition to the bronze medal, the award includes a cash prize of 5,200 euros.

The prize has been awarded since 1956.

On Saturday we celebrate Eino Leino’s day, i.e. the day of poetry and summer.