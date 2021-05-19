Literature Did you know that Saimaa ringed seals sleep underwater? Illustrator Pinja Meretoja wanted to do a good deed in her life, and so a non-fiction book about an endangered animal was created.

Pinja Meretoja’s Pullervo – The Great Book of the Saimaa ringed seal tells the story of Finland’s only native mammal, the endangered Saimaa ringed seal. There are currently about 430 individuals of the Saimaa ringed seal.

There it soothes, a gray dwarf with a gray stone. Saimaannorppa Pullervo has gathered millions of spectators In WWF’s Norppalive already since 2016.

This year, Norppalive will have voices included for the first time.

For example, there was enough voice on Tuesday, May 18, when a drama broke out between the wrinkles about who gets a bigger resting stone:

WWF’s Norppalive has received huge popularity. In 2019, Live was seen rocking a rock with the Moona ringed seal. Screenshot taken from luontolive.wwf.fi on May 23, 2019.

When Norppalive started, Pinja Meretoja lived in Buenos Aires and studied to be an illustrator. Life was sweaty and busy – and then a friend sent a link to the ringed seal.

“It was somehow so incredibly wonderful and relaxing, a link to home Finland,” Meretoja says now, in the kitchen of his office in Hakaniemi, Helsinki.

After returning to Finland, Meretoja began designing an illustrated non-fiction book, and the ringed seal topic quickly came to mind. In addition, it turned out that no similar books have been made about the Saimaa ringed seal.

“I also thought I’d even do something good in my writing in my life. That I can increase people’s knowledge of a species that is really endangered. ”

There are currently an estimated 430 individuals of the Saimaa ringed seal. The population has grown slowly but surely: in the 1980s, there were only about 150 Saimaa ringed seals. Extinction was very close, and the culprit was clear – man.

Now it has been published: a children’s book written and illustrated by Pinja Meretoja Pullervo – A great book about the Saimaa ringed seal. The book is Meretoja’s first, and through Pullervo it tells about the life and habitat, history and biology of the Saimaa ringed seal. Pullervo travels with the reader, chatting calmly.

The sensory hairs of the Saimaa ringed seal are real super senses, the Pullervo book says.

Saimaa ringed seals can be distinguished from each other on the basis of the pattern of the fur. However, Pullervo is one of the few that even a non-professional can moderately distinguish from others because it is exceptionally pale.

The Saimaa ringed seal is the only native or endemic mammal in Finland, and its image is used in the logo of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation. Despite the status of the Saimaa ringed seal in Finland, most people know about it surprisingly little.

Meretojan was surprised, for example, by the fact that Saimaa ringed seals sleep underwater. And the fact that killing money was paid for the Saimaa ringed seal until 1948.

While gathering information, Meretoja read books and looked at documentaries, but also traveled to the site itself, to the shores of Lake Saimaa and to the back of the lake. In Saimaa he was guided by a retired documentary filmmaker, nature photographer and author Juha Taskinen, whose life work has focused especially on the Saimaa ringed seal and the Saimaa lake nature.

Meretoja was interviewed by Task, who was dedicated to the Saimaa ringed seal, and Taskinen took Meretoja’s boat to Lake Saimaa to see the habitats of the Saimaa seal.

“I saw five wrinkles there! It was completely insane, and completely impossible without a professional, ”says Meretoja.

In addition, in the spring and winter of last year, Meretoja visited the Taskinen group to knock out auxiliary cinemas. Since 2014, the volunteers, coordinated by Metsähallitus, have collapsed auxiliary cinemas.

The purpose of knocking out auxiliary cinemas is to provide cinemas suitable for ringed nesting in different parts of Saimaa. The ringed seal needs a cinema about a meter thick, 3 to 6 meters wide and 8 to 15 meters long to also have room for a cub’s nest.

What the more people are on the side of the Saimaa ringed seal, the more influence it can have on making different decisions, Meretoja points out. Political decisions are of great importance to the Saimaa ringed seal: if there were no restrictions on fishing in Saimaa, even more ringed seal would die in nets and other gear.

In Pullervo, Pinja Meretoja gives the reader tips on, among other things, ring-friendly fishing gear and building a good catfish.

At the beginning of May, the Government decided in the regulations on Saimaa fishing restrictions to increase the restricted area by 243 square kilometers in order to secure the growth of the Saimaa ringed seal population. However, despite requests, the restrictions were not extended until July, which, for example, the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation is experiencing problematic.

The climate crisis is also making life difficult for the Saimaa ringed seal. Without a cold winter, there will be no snow or ice on Lake Saimaa, and this makes the safe birth and growth of Saimaa ringed seal pups, or cubs, very challenging.

In addition to crashing auxiliary cinemas, there are other options planned and underway. One solution to the ice-free season could be various artificial nests that researchers at the University of Eastern Finland are already planning for the ring.

Pullervossa Pinja Meretoja also gives the reader tips on, among other things, ring-friendly fishing gear, choosing Finnish food fish and building a good catfish.

Meretoja believes that Norppalive has strengthened the Finns’ relationship with the Saimaa ringed seal. He hopes the same Pullervobook to do.

“Of course, the closer a person feels to a topic, the more he or she wants to defend it.”

In recent years, the Saimaa ringed seal has been widely featured thanks to Norppalive, among others. Popularity has led, and will certainly continue to lead, to the desire of more and more people to protect the ring. However, popularity has its downside.

The Saimaa ringed seal spawns on a rock in the sun during May to get its thick winter hair replaced. If a rattling motorboat appears on the scene, the ringed seal will startle and dive into the water. Over and over again. This in turn delays the change of coat.

Today, seal safaris are organized in Saimaa, where motorboats go to the seal’s settlements.

“It easily disturbs the ringed seal,” Meretoja says. “I would be quite critical of such participation. Or if you participate, find out that the safari is arranged so that it does not disturb the ring. ”

There are such, Meretoja says. The few who do not disturb work for the seals, without disturbing.

It is important to keep a sufficient distance to the ring, he points out. Just like any other wildlife.

“Binoculars are a great accessory when sailing in Lake Saimaa and in nature!” The sea is stunning.

Pinja Meretoja: Pullervo – A great book about the Saimaa ringed seal. Oak.