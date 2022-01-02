Literature Cancellation of pain, cruel human experiments and covert mutilation – Medicine has mistreated women throughout history, new book shows

Medicine has mistreated women throughout history, shows British researcher Elinor Cleghorn in her book Sick and Faulty.

“I i won’t find anything wrong with you. It’s all just about hormones. ”

That’s what the doctor said Elinor Cleghornille, which had been examined in 2002 due to persistent pain from the hip to the ankle.

On the second visit, the doctor suspected that Cleghorn’s pain was due to stress.

When Cleghorn depressed because of his unexplained pain, the doctor thought it was his inability to breathe deep enough.

It was not until symptoms persisted for more than seven years and Cleghorn was hospitalized for pericarditis that his disease became known as systemic lupus erythematosus.

It is an autoimmune disease of rheumatic diseases with a variety of symptoms. In Cleghorn, the disease had caused life-threatening symptoms, and her puncture had caused heart failure during her pregnancy.

Kun Cleghorn recovering from the first shock, he began to wonder why it had taken so long to be diagnosed. As a scholar specializing in feminist culture and history, it was natural for her to look for answers in the history of medicine.

So it began to dawn on him how systematically medicine has always belittled women’s experiences, truncated a woman’s body as a means of reproduction, and pathologized women.

The idea for the book was born Sick and defective – Women in medical history released in November.

Jennifer Cleghorn’s personal, miserable experiences in the doctor led to the making of the book. Cleghorn is a scholar specializing in feminist culture and history.

Cleghornin the book came at an opportune time, as in recent years there has been an awakening to listen to and dig up the voices of those previously sidelined.

According to Cleghorn, the medical notion of the common man has always been a white man who experiences the sex of his birth.

“A woman has been seen primarily as a deviation from this norm, defective and inferior to a man,” she says by phone from her home in Sussex.

Seeing a man as the norm has led to, among other things, gynecological diseases and diseases more common in women, such as endometriosis and chronic fatigue syndrome, not being properly studied.

It has also often been overlooked that women can have different symptoms than men, even if the disease is the same.

For example, heart disease was studied for a long time mainly in men, and therefore the data produced, screening practices, and treatments developed were gendered.

In the mid-1980s, it became apparent that women were more likely than men to die of heart disease because doctors did not recognize their typical symptoms: nausea, fatigue, shortness of breath, and pain in the abdomen, neck, and shoulders.

According to Cleghorn, women’s stories of their pain are still often unreliable, and their pain is interpreted more sensitively as a result of emotional than physical ailments.

“Countless women have paid with their health or lives for this medical gender bias and the discriminatory structures of health care.”

If the uterus must not be filled, it begins to wander in the body, break close to the relevant organs and cause strange symptoms.

According to Cleghorn, this is about the teaching of the father of modern medicine, in the 400s and 300s BC. lived Hippocrates Koslainen. Most medical writers in ancient Greece and Rome hypothesized that disorders of the body and mind of women were usually due to the uterus.

From the ancient Greek word for the womb hystera a couple of thousand years later, the diagnostic title “hysteria” was derived, which continued to pathologize the relationship between a woman’s body and mind.

Based on the teachings of Hippocrates, apparently written by his followers Corpus Hippocraticumin according to the woman had to marry at a young age and give birth frequently so that the uterus could fulfill its natural purpose and the diseases of the body and mind would stay away.

Cleghorn recalls that in ancient times, medicine was a social and cultural practice that, while trying to explain diseases for natural causes, was unable to verify many of its assumptions. Not much was known about a woman’s physiology. Because of her limited knowledge and patriarchal attitudes, the woman was thought to be equal to her reproductive abilities and also entirely at the mercy of her reproductive organs.

Interpretations of the inferiority of women took on darker tones in the early days of Christianity.

According to the book of Genesis, the first woman, Eve, was deficient in many ways. He was made afterwards from Adam’s rib, and in paradise he demonstrated his moral inferiority by eating and enticing Adam to eat the forbidden fruit.

“This is a good illustration of how men were thought to represent reason and virtue and women as their opposites. By the time of the Middle Ages, medical and religious beliefs were intertwined and it was thought that because of their weakness, women were prone to doing evil. ”

Particularly suspicious menopausal and older women were treated. According to Cleghorn, menopausal symptoms were often diagnosed as witchcraft, and the end of fertility was seen as a disease that puts the body and mind in disarray.

“Marriage and reproductive sex were thought to keep women’s original sins under control, and women who were independent and past childbirth were seen as threatening, even demonic. They were conveniently rescued by accusing them of witchcraft and sentencing them to death. ”

Cleghorn points out that medicine did not cause witch hunts that began in the late Middle Ages and that in Europe about one-fifth of those killed as witches were men. However, medicine helped justify interpretations of women’s unworthiness.

The idea of that women’s physiology was flawed and sinful, led in medicine in later centuries to practices that neglect women’s health and well-being.

When a modern vaginal hyster was developed in the 19th century, some gynecologists refused to use it because they believed that if the gazebo touched a woman’s vulva, vagina, or cervix, a woman’s sexual desires would be unleashed.

“Protecting decency was more important to them than gaining knowledge, treating women’s illnesses and reducing suffering,” Cleghorn says.

According to Cleghorn, some doctors also considered birth pain as a punishment for original sin even in the 19th century. That is why they opposed the development and use of painkillers – the women deserved their pain.

If a woman deviated from the role of a temperate housekeeper assigned to her, for example, by her sexual activity or bad mood, then the so-called cures could be cruel. For example, a London surgeon Isaac Baker Brown “Healed” women classified as hysterical or otherwise unstable at their clinic in the 1860s by removing the head of their pubic tongue.

American neurologists Walter Freeman and James Watts again, for anxious, depressed, and otherwise unsuitable women, lobotomy was offered as a cure, a procedure in which a surgeon drilled a hole in the skull and cut off the connections of the frontal lobes to the rear of the brain.

According to Cleghorn, an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 lobotomies were performed in the United States in the 1940s and 1950s and about 17,000 in Britain. Three of the four targets were women.

A woman’s lobotomy was sometimes decided by a doctor, sometimes by the patriarch of the family. For example John F. Kennedyn father Joseph P. Kennedy commissioned a lobotomy for her daughter Rosemary to Kennedy, who had suffered from learning difficulties and anxiety all his life, and whose volatile, impulsive behavior threatened the reputation of the family, according to his father. After the lobotomy, Rosemary was unable to walk or talk, and she spent the rest of her life in the facility.

“All of these separate cases and stages are connected by the idea that women’s bodies are not theirs, but controlled by men and customizable by men,” Cleghorn says.

Cleghorn says shocked most in his research work on how blatantly violated the bodily sovereignty of black and other racized women in the history of medicine.

“Racist misconceptions have made indescribable cruelty to them. For a long time, among other things, it was believed that racists do not experience as much pain as whites. ”

For example, an American doctor called the father of modern gynecology James Marion Sims performed extremely painful surgical experiments on black slaves without anesthesia in the mid-19th century.

Investigating gynecologist in Nazi Germany Carl Clauberg carried out mass sterilization experiments on Jewish and Romani women exported to Auschwitz and Ravensbrück. He injected formaldehyde into the ovaries of hundreds of women, causing terrible pain and often death.

In the 1930s, the Mississippi state government gave surgeons and gynecologists the right to remove fallopian tubes or uterus from black female patients without their permission or secretly, for example, in connection with the removal of the appendix. The operation was known as “Mississippi appendectomy”.

In his book, Cleghorn shows by numerous examples how, in addition to gender, skin color, physical ability, and socioeconomic class have always influenced a person’s treatment.

“The birth control pill, for example, has been a liberating invention for many well-off women, but not for those poor Puerto Rican women who were once tested without risk. Some of the subjects became ill and died because their hormone levels were too high. ”

Medical one has to face these historical horrors and learn from them, Cleghorn says.

In the future, according to him, medicine must be developed in such a way that it takes into account the diversity of people and is based on knowledge about it. This information is obtained not only on the basis of biological evidence but also by finding out what it is like to live in different bodies.

Cleghorn’s instruction is: Listen to the women and others hitherto ignored. Treat them as authorities of your own experience and body and ask them more. So you can learn a great deal about physicality and disease.

“To other sick women and the displaced, again, I want to say that your body is yours and your pain is precious. Your experiences deserve to be heard and taken seriously. ”

Elinor Cleghorn: Sick and Faulty – Women in the History of Medicine (Unwell Women. A Journey Through Medicine and Myth in a Man-Made World), suom. Veli-Pekka Ketola. Bazar, 2021. 448s.