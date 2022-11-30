To the traditional claim that women should occupy university chairs and managerial positions in companies, María Moreno, an Argentine journalist and writer, said that taverns should also be added to this, to equalize men once and for all. . Latin American literature written by women is experiencing a boom particular that corrects in a certain way the injustice that left them in the shade during the Latin American boom of the sixties of the last century. An award that allows you to locate yourself and get to know the best writers on the continent is the Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz award, which is awarded every year at the Guadalajara International Book Fair. On this occasion it has fallen into the hands of the Mexican writer Daniela Tarazona, for her book split island, which has been published in the independent editorial Almadía.

