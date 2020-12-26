Literature Calling old is a great insult to many – Eveliina Talvitie proudly went looking for old women and found them

Eveliina Talvitie’s book on the aging of a woman Old Woman Dancing will be published in early January. The photographs of the work were taken by Talvitie’s spouse, photographer Jyri Pitkänen.

Old a woman’s life is not easy. No sound can be heard, work starts from below, society’s ideals of youth and beauty weigh on our necks.

Author Eveliina Talvitie followed the situation over the years. As her own 50th birthday approached, she decided to write a book that would also highlight the happy aspects of an old woman’s life and hopefully increase the discussion between different age groups. The old woman is dancing (Into) will appear in early January, with Talvitie interviewing eleven older women.