Literature Boys are now tempted to read with humor, bottom-up stories, and books as thin as possible – Is the threshold unnecessarily low?

Guarantees and different narrator perspectives are starting to be too challenging even for high school students.

Junior and the decline in young people’s leisure time reading preoccupies mainly teachers and parents, not so much the target group itself.

Books specifically targeted at boys, in particular, are now in large numbers, and a model is being sought for international blockbusters, especially Jeff Kinney Neropattiseries. The majority of books aimed at 10-15 year olds are part of a series.

Fluency in literacy is not currently acquired at a certain, same age. Therefore, it is good if the age range of books of interest to boys is wide.

Reading supported by recent books with more and more illustration. However, it is often forgotten that even image reading requires image reading skills. Not all illustrations are easy to grasp and support the understanding of the story.

Maarit Nurmen Eemuin the series (Myllylahti), the narrative sometimes proceeds on the basis of cartoon bubbles. Roope and Anton Lipastin Oskari Onnisto series (WSOY) carries the protagonist’s cartoon about Leprami Man as a visual comic book story.

Timo Parvelan and Bjørn Sortlandin Kepler62series (WSOY) Pasi Pitkänen the four-color illustration sometimes spreads across the entire spread without text. The changing angles and color tones effectively express the tensions of the story and the emotional states of the central characters.

Kepler62-science fantasy is also a good example of a successful series concept that is of interest to both the freshman and the high school student.

Informative series design can also be found in Roope Lipastin Lätkä-Lauri books. The first parts of the series appeared in easy-to-read Reading piecesseries. The latest in the fall Lätkä-Lauri and the spirit of a fin (WSOY, fig. Harri Oksanen) already requires fluency. The main character Lauri’s character deepens and the hockey hobby is expertly described.

Topics In many books, it is safe to inspire boys to read through external literary spots, such as a sports or computer-gambling hero, a remake and multi-generational plot, school knives, and narration built on poop and fart humor. Arttu Hungary Daddy and explosive poop (Ottawa, fig. When the election) voltage is condensed in the name of the book. An important side role is played by Grandma, who resents events in her comments.

In addition to raffle names, the number of pages in the book is enticed to read. Apparently, it is thought that many boys are hosting a library and want a thin and quick-to-read book to make a presentation for the next day. This need has now been addressed in various ways by publishers. Kalle Veirto is even Thin funny book series (Karisto) and tubett Miklulla (Mike Bäck) fan books The best book ever and The book of all time (Big Dipper). Naseva names could have saved more for works that provide coverage.

Some of the books introduce really harsh means, i.e., bottom stories. Also Jyri Paretskoin K15all parts of the series have less than one hundred pages, and the concluding part Porn and circus fun (Otava) cannons exactly what the title of the book promises. Roni, who graduated from high school, is hooked on online porn and is trying to increase the size of her penis, Vessel, with a pump ordered from a Chinese online store.

A rare bystander interested in the size of his genitals can also be found Vilu Varennon from the first novel Be Cool (Karisto 2020). It won the Karisto and Children’s Literature Institute’s Kindle Reading Frenzy writing competition, which looked for bold texts of interest to 11-14 year old boys. Behind the author’s name can be found Matilda Ahlsten, Saara Honkanen and Suvi Nurmi.

In a third novelty, Markus Ikolan Jasuseries Toheloa activities section (Myllylahti), sixth-graders name their pippels so that they can chat about their affiliations without the knowledge of others.

It cannot be argued that inspiring boys to read would not interest the perpetrators. At times, however, it feels like it forgets to focus on that most important thing, the pulling plot and the whole story.

Boys are lured into books through an unnecessarily low threshold.

Now there is an urgent need for research on the reading comprehension skills of young people.

Mother tongue teachers have been reading for example for decades Louis Sacharin Toast and SE Hintonin classics The three of us and the gang, but their narrative nuances, such as flashbacks and different narrative perspectives, are starting to be too challenging even for high school students.

In the detective story, one would think that there is a tension-addictive narrative in which the book is not malted from its hands before the final solution. A few valid implementations can be found: Jukka-Pekka Palviainen Hanaa, Kosonen (Karisto) and Tapani Baggen in the history of more than a hundred years ago Apassitseries with Carlos da Cruzin rich four-color illustration (Karisto).

The narrative power tools of the new books now use an astonishing amount of self-narrator instead of omniscient narrator. It is probably thought that it is easier for the reader to identify with the protagonist, but sometimes the solution can even be anesthetic.

Instead of one clear main plot, there are also plenty of multi-directional episodes in the books. Digital devices have fueled eye-catching, selective reading in both children and adults. Johanna Hulkko even cookies Gray Hacker series opening Glasier v. Silver (Karisto) readers with symbols that tell you which numbers are at least worth reading if you want to get a sense of the main plot.

The short story format could be used more than at present: there is an attempt in this direction Magdalena Hain in the horror story collection Book of the Dead. Return to the Victim’s Back (Karisto).

At the same time, some computer game designers have already found that even active gamers may no longer be able to play long games to the end.