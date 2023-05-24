Literature | Booker Prize for Bulgarian writer Georgi Gospodinov

Time Shelter is the first novel originally published in Bulgarian to win the Booker.

in London the prestigious Booker prize for shared literature has won Bulgarian writer Georgi Gospodinov a novel published in English as Time Shelter.

The book is the first novel originally published in Bulgarian to win the Booker. The work was translated into English by a translator living in Bulgaria Angela Rodel.

The Booker Prize was awarded to the best work of fiction translated into English by the jury, which was published in either Britain or Ireland between May of last year and April of this year.

Gospodinov, 55, works have been published in 25 different languages. He is the most translated author in his country and has won international awards.

The Italian translation of the Booker prize-winning work won the European Strega literary prize in 2021.