Literature Book sales accelerated to 2008 highs – up to 30 percent more books were published

Domestic sales of book and educational publishers peaked last year. The last time book sales were so high was in 2008.

The total sales of the books were EUR 276 million. Compared to the previous year, the growth was more than 11 percent.

At the same time, more books were published than before. Growth was over 30 percent.

One-fifth more new titles were published than in the previous year. 78 premieres were published.

The data appears from those released today From the annual statistics of the Finnish Publishing Association. The association includes almost a hundred Finnish book and educational publishers.

Sales growth was mainly in electronic publications, which grew by 37%.

Last year, sales of audio books increased by 46 percent to EUR 33 million. 13 million audio books were sold, and more than every other book sold had to be listened to.

Less than 12 million readable fiction, information and children’s books were sold, adding up both printed and e-books.

Digital formats accounted for 35 percent of total sales. As many as 72 percent of high school learning materials are sold online.

Sales of printed books increased by one percent.