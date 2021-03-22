Literature Björn Wahlroos writes his own memoirs – “It goes without saying, at least if you have lived a more eventful life than average”

The first part of Björn Wahlroos’ memoirs will be published in the autumn.

Finland one of the best-known and most controversial economic actors Björn “Nalle” Wahlroos writes memoirs, says Otava in his press release.

The first part of the memoirs From Barricades to the Banking World – A Kind of Diary 1952-1992 will be published in October 2021 by Otava.

In the book, Wahlroos (b. 1952) describes his life and career until 1992, when he left the position of Executive Vice President at the United Bank of Finland and founded Mandatum, which specializes in investment banking.

Wahlroos has used his diaries, which he has kept for more than 30 years, to support his memoirs.

In the work Wahlroos talks about the first four decades of his life, which can rightly be described as subversive, the release says. As a young radical, Wahlroos set out to make a revolution, but he experienced a real revolution at the heart of the banking world.

In the first part of his memoirs, Wahlroos describes the transformation of the forest industry, the struggles of banking groups, the famous Kouri stores, the bankruptcy of Wärtsilä, the birth of the new Nokia and many other financial struggles and key moments in recent history.

“I have been blessed with more than one life. I’ve got to do academic, entrepreneur and business leader career. In an Anglo-American setting that has left a strong impression on me, writing memoirs is almost a matter of course, at least if one has been allowed to live a slightly more eventful life than average. Writing is perceived as a way to share a small portion of this privilege. This is my goal, ”Björn Wahlroos says in an Otava press release.

Björn Wahlroosin a book about life and career has been written before. In 2013, a biography of Wahlroos was published under the name Wahlroos: An unofficial biography (Zeal).

The work was written by the students of information science at the University of Tampere, then a visiting professor, a journalist from HS Tuomo Pietiläinen under. Wahlroos himself was not involved in the process.