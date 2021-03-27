Literature Beverly Cleary, known from the Garden Street Children book series, is dead

The American Beverly Cleary Garden Street Children book series was translated into Finnish in the 1980s.

American children’s author Beverly Cleary is dead.

Cleary is remembered for his book series Children on the Garden Street, from which Riitta Wejberg has translated several books into Finnish in the 1980s, among others Brave Ramona mixed Henri and Rippe.

The author died at the age of 104 in Northern California, where he has lived since the 1960s.

Cleary was a librarian by training, and began writing children’s books at the age of 30, in the early 1950s. He created the beloved Henry Huggins character, who has had adventures in Finnish Henri and Rippe- and Henri and Petula -on the rolls of.

Beverly Cleary’s books published in Finnish include the book Ramona and Mother.­

Cleary’s own childhood in Portland, Oregon, served as a model for the people and places of the children on Garden Street.

“When I worked in the library, kids always came to ask for books with kids like themselves. There were none then! So I sat down and started writing about the kids I had grown up with myself, ”Cleary said The Guardian according to an interview in 1993.