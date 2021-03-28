Literature Author Kaarina Valoaalto is dead

Kaarina Valoaalto’s last poem, Banana Split, known as a prose writer and poet, was published in 2020.

Author and the poet Kaarina Light Wave (b. 1948) is deceased. Valoaalto, who lived in Toivaka, Jyväskylä, was 72 years old.

The Wave of Light is known for its nascent, insightful and humorous style that combines prose and poetry.

“I started out as a poet but I always proosahtanut the second leg and siivetkin mämmissä to the extent that the pure lyrical performance rarely comes kohdalleni,” A light wave described the style of fiction network For the bookstore.

Otava and Tammi, among others, have published a total of eight prose works from Valoaalto. The latest work of poetry Banana split appeared last year published by the Poesia Cooperative.

Critic Harri Nordell wrote about the work of poetry: “Encounters with the poetry of Kaarina Valoaalto are always creepy. It’s like meeting a morning person who disagrees a little about everything and is most sympathetic because of this characteristic and genuine trait. ”

Nordell went on to say that the hopeful “rural activist” who writes “its no wonder” is left without a “jump”.

“The ronski and unshakable style of the light wave may have banished its most frightening path.”

Before Banana Split The Light Wave had kept ten years of release silence.

The Light Wave won the J. H. Erko writing competition in 1972, and in 1980 he was one of the winners of the Otava Poetry Competition.

Critic Pertti Lassila wrote her Noah Park –from his novel in 2006: “Some of the prose fragments of the Light Wave are like miniature essays, unimportant and pertinent. He can write about the birth and death of the buzzword as coincidentally as the skill of freezing. ”

Light wave dominated several types of writing. In 1997, Jyväskylän Huoneteatteri presented, among other things, a play written by him, which told the architect Wivi from Lönn.

In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat, Valoaalto said of Lönn:

“Behind every successful man is a woman. Behind a successful woman is usually another woman, either a mother, a sister, a girlfriend, a loved one. Behind Wivi was her loving mother and her wonderful friend and partner Hanna Parviainen. Wivi helped Hanna and Hanna helped Wivi. ”

The death of the light wave was reported on twitter on Saturday, March 27 by Poesia Publishing.

Added on March 28, 2021 at 12:10 pm information about the person who told about the death.