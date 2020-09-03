Literature At the beginning of the year, Olavi Uusivirta got a nut-crazy idea, which was already knocked out: Now the actor starts a six-week camp, during which he reads a thousand-page cult work as an audiobook.

Olavi Uusivirta has estimated that it will take more than 70 hours to read David Foster Wallace’s Endless Joy as an audiobook.

Idea was so nutty that it was forced to take.

Early actor and singer of the year Olavi Uusivirta read in the magazine that Siltala Kustannus publishes an American in Finnish David Foster Wallacen a rational work Endless joy (originally Infinite Jest). He called the publishing house and suggested reading the work as an audiobook.

The proposal was rejected. Until a couple of weeks later, other ideas came to the publishing house.

“In charge of audiobooks Kalle Siltala called me and said that what if we do it though. In their opinion, the idea was so absurd that it started to make sense, ”says Uusivirta.

He understands hesitation well. Wallace’s book has about a thousand pages, so reading it as an audiobook would be an exceptionally great investment, both financially and temporally.

The recording of the audiobook has not yet started, but Uusivirta says that he has estimated the duration of the final work to be 73 hours. He demoed it by reading a challenging excerpt from the novel describing the Eskaton strategy game. It took twice as long to read an hour of finished text.

“When reading normal prose, a recording is usually set aside one and a half times the reading time. I estimate that Infinite Jestin reading is, on average, somewhere between very challenging and normal, and I used a factor of 1.7, ”says Uusivirta.

In the studio, it takes time for an audiobook reader to make decisions on the fly. In the case of Wallace, for example, to decide how to read the long abbreviations that are exceptionally abundant in the Wallace text.

“In this case, the extra time also goes into tearing up the laughter in the middle of the sentence and it takes a while for me to get myself assembled,” Uusivirta says.

According to him, Wallace’s language is not difficult, but heartbreaking, seductive, prickly, and entertaining.

Endless joy the reading contract is pleasing to Uusivirta for many reasons.

He has previously read Wallace’s short prose works published in Finnish, but an English-language one purchased from the United States. Infinite Jest is left to dust on the shelf.

“It was interrupted by me because I quickly realized that reading it to the end would require bachelor circumstances: the temporary cessation of family life and other work.”

“It’s great that now I get to read a living book whose reading I’ve always dreamed of.”

The timing was also perfect, because due to the corona epidemic, one big theater production moved from Uusivirta two years onwards, and there was room in his calendar for an audiobook wash.

The original English version of the endless joy was left out by Olavi Uusivirta. “Reading it to the end would require bachelor conditions,” he says.­

New current has previously read as an audiobook Antti Nylénin Selected essays. He knows he can read the text for 45 minutes at a time, after which you have to take a break.

“It’s some nervous thing. And I think a person’s ability to concentrate, on average, is getting shorter all the time because we live surrounded by ever-increasing stimuli and stimuli. ”

“When tired, it’s also impossible to cope with the simultaneous processing and interpretation of the text,” he says.

There is no way to learn Wallace’s thousand-page book in advance in exactly the same way as the text of the play – or if you did, it would be ready for Christmas Midsummer instead of Christmas 2025. Uusivirta says he examines the text cursorly before going to the studio. He believes that intuitive sentence comprehension is useful in the job.

“You have to be able to guess how the sentence progresses and ends.”

The most important thing have to warm up before going to the studio. It doesn’t have to be any weirder than cycling, running, or walking to work.

“You shouldn’t go cold to do it. When the body is warm, the sound doesn’t go down and goes better, ”he says.

Uusivirta will be in the studio alone without a director, so he will make stylistic decisions quite independently. For example, the reader must decide whether and to what extent he or she empathizes with the text.

“There is no one right solution. And no one’s voice is neutral, a choice is always made when deciding on the reader and the method of reading. ”

The audiobook version of Wallace’s novel also needs to decide what to do with the footnotes that are plentiful in the book. Uusivirta says that they will probably be read on their own track, so the listener can decide for themselves whether they want to listen to them or focus on the main story.

New current the contract will begin in a few weeks when Tero Valkonen the Finnish translation has been proofread.

“It begins with a kind of six weeks sturdy camp, so I’m quite intensively text in the world.”

And if empathizing with Wallace’s mental landscape at some point seemed awkward, Uusivirta knows what to do.

“I got excited about tennis a year ago. Wallace was a talented tennis player, and a lot is said about the sport in this novel as well. Probably after a couple of training games, his world would easily get inside, ”says Uusivirta, whose gig bus always included rackets – when there were still gigs.

“Tennis is a very addictive sport right after the point when the strokes start to go smoothly. I haven’t broken a single racket yet. ”