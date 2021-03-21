Literature Anu Patrakka was a 46-year-old management assistant when she left everything and moved to Portugal to write novels – A detective series was born, in which Finns also die

PORTO

Prolonged rains have swollen the Douro River flowing through the Portuguese city of Porto. The vortices of the bottle greens could be imagined to ripen the body.

Author Anu Patrakka looks pleased as he stands on the arch bridge of Dom Luís I across the river.

“Good good! There’s the Senhor de Além Chapel, and it’s visible on this wall, ”he exclaims.