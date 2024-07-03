Literature | Another Sanna Marin book cancelled

Literature|Sanna Marin’s book – Matka huipuille – was supposed to be published in August.

One about the former prime minister From Sanna Marin narrative books have been canceled again.

A small Readme publishing house Sanna Marin – Journey to the top – the book was supposed to be published in August.

publisher Ari Sahanen tells HS that the cancellation is because the book was not finished on time.

“The project dragged on and on. For various reasons, the whole was not ready. There is no weirder reason for canceling,” says Sahanen.

“We would have liked to have published the book, but we couldn’t get it ready to use.”

According to Sahanen, it is common for the publishing house to miss one or two books a year due to, for example, cheating on the schedule. Readme publishes a total of about two hundred books a year, he says.

Author of the Sanna Marin book Anu Väilä replies with a text message that he does not want to comment on the cancellation of the publication, because the reasons for it are personal.

The cancellation of the book was reported earlier, among other things Evening News.

Also writer and editor of Helsingin Sanomat Tuomas Niskakangas previously worked on a book about Marin. However, the project ended after six weeks. Niskakangas told in February in his blog post, that the cancellation was influenced, among other things, by the fact that Marin did not want to participate in the book herself. Another reason was that for the international book market “the undertone of the story should have been heroic”.

“It was difficult to reconcile Marin’s reputation and activity in Finnish politics with the blind admiration that was directed at him in the world,” Niskakangas wrote.

At the moment It is known that Marin has two books coming out. WSOY will publish a Helsingin Sanomat editor in November Salla Vuorikoski written by An extraordinary prime minister – Sanna Marin – information book. The book is made without Marin’s participation. WSOY belongs to the same Bonnier media group as Readme publishing house.

Several media reported in November that Marin is also preparing a book together with the US office. Suomen Kuvalehten according to which the work goes by the working title Our Turn: Fearless Leadership for a New Generation.

The book is published by Gummerus. According to SK, there has been a fierce struggle between the publishing houses for the book, and the advance paid for it is reportedly higher than ever before.

Correction July 3, 2024 at 9:32 p.m.: The name of the author of the book Sanna Marin – Matka huipuille is Anu ei Aija Väilä.