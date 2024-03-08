Literature | Anna Ylä-Anttila knew that her husband was writing a novel about their lives – later she found out why she was not allowed to see the text

Writers often use their loved ones as their source material and defend themselves by saying that fiction is fiction. Now, three people who ended up being novel characters tell how it felt for them.

Already the writer at the beginning of the meeting Ossi Nyman told Anna to Ylä-Anttilathat he wants to write something about their relationship.

“I thought it would be a love letter to me expanded into the form of a novel,” says Ylä-Anttila.

It later turned out that the text was much harsher.