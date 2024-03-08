Saturday, March 9, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Literature | Anna Ylä-Anttila knew that her husband was writing a novel about their lives – later she found out why she was not allowed to see the text

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 8, 2024
in World Europe
0
Literature | Anna Ylä-Anttila knew that her husband was writing a novel about their lives – later she found out why she was not allowed to see the text

Writers often use their loved ones as their source material and defend themselves by saying that fiction is fiction. Now, three people who ended up being novel characters tell how it felt for them.

Already the writer at the beginning of the meeting Ossi Nyman told Anna to Ylä-Anttilathat he wants to write something about their relationship.

“I thought it would be a love letter to me expanded into the form of a novel,” says Ylä-Anttila.

It later turned out that the text was much harsher.

#Literature #Anna #YläAnttila #knew #husband #writing #lives #allowed #text

See also  Russian attack | Zelenskyi to the US Congress: Ukraine did not fall, but lives and flourishes - "Ukraine will never surrender"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Complex details

Complex details

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result