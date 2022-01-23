Literature Alois Hitler commanded his children like dogs, and Adolf got his back every day – The book sheds light on Father Hitler from a new perspective

The work Alois Hitler – The Father of the Dictator, which has just been published in Finnish, is based in part on letters written by Adolf Hitler ‘s father, which were found six years ago in an Austrian attic.

Austrian house a bundle was found in the attic some years ago Adolf Hitler paternal Alois Hitler (1837–1903).

Emeritus Professor of Economic and Social History in Austria Roman Sandgruber has said in interviews that he was at first cautious about the discovery, but changed his mind after seeing the letters. “I immediately realized that‘ this is a sensation, ’” he said, for example Times of Israel in an interview.

A book written by Sandgruber Alois Hitler – father of a dictator appeared in Finnish on January 17. Published by Minerva, the book has been translated from Germany Sirpa Hietanen.

There were a total of 31 letters found, and together with other source material, they have formed the basis of Sandgruber’s work.

According to Sandgruber, there were many similarities between Father Alois and Adolf Hitler. Among other things, both despised formal education and considered themselves better and more ingenious people than others. Anti-Semitism was also home to Peru.

Towards the end of his book, Roman Sandgruber summarizes Hitler about his father as follows: “Adolf hated and loved his father, wanted to leave but could not get away.”

Looking at Alois Hitler provides explanations for the person and actions of Adolf Hitler, who ended up as a monarch, Roman Sandgruber writes. “Hitler’s childhood and adolescence explain his behavior as a dictator and his irresponsible and criminal decisions.”

In the beginning Alois Hitler’s last name was Schicklgruber, he did not exchange it for Hitler until he was 39 years old in 1876.

Although perhaps more has been written about Adolf Hitler than of any other historical figure, little has been written about his father. The reason for this may be the lack of source data, writes Roman Sandgruber in the introduction to his book. Only a few texts written by Alois Hitler, who worked as an official, are known.

The letters found in the attic are addressed Josef Radleggerille, who sold the farm to Alois Hitler in 1895.

Adolf Hitler always did his best to cover up and obscure his family background, which he considered shameful. Hitler was a peasant by birth, just like his father, Alois.

Alois was born as a single child to a 41-year-old unmarried Maria Anna Schicklgruberille in 1837. There was no certainty about his father, and his identity became the subject of a variety of fabrications and rumors as Adolf Hitler’s influence grew.

Alois Hitler was only 10 years old when his mother died in 1847. Alois ended up with his mother’s widow’s brother Johann Nepomukin to a farm where additional labor was always needed.

At the age of 15, Alois Hitler moved to Vienna, having previously been his own shoemaker for two years. In 1855 he began his career as a customs officer in the state of Salzburg.

Customs officer Alois Hitler in his parade costume. – Book illustrations.

Mother of Adolf Hitler Klara Pölzl was the third wife of Alois Hitler, who first came into the house as a servant. The couple married in 1885. Adolf Hitler was born as Klara’s third child in 1889. Three years later he had a little brother, Otto, who died at the age of six.

In a later letter to Radlegger, Alois Hitler said that at the time of Otto’s death, he had suffered from a deep mental crisis.

Adolf Hitler is said to have been his mother’s eyeball.

Alois Hitler had always dreamed of being a farmer, or rather a landowner. After retiring from the job of an official, he realized his dream. The letters found date back to a house deal in 1895.

Hitler had difficulty paying the entire purchase price to Radlegger, as the correspondence shows. The newly started farmer also needed a lot of concrete advice. “Do you ever have a slave resigned? How long is the notice period? Can that other slave survive with the horses? ” he, for example, asked in a letter in January 1895.

The last surviving letter was dated July 1895. Already just over a year later, Alois Hitler put his farm up for sale and moved with his family first to Lambach and then to the small town of Leonding, where he found his way into municipal politics.

In those years, Roman Sandgruber cites, among other things, the 1956 publication Franz Jetzinger records Hitler’s Jugendwith the mayor Josef Mayerhoferin it is said that although Alois Hitler was never intoxicated, he was at home “harsh, certainly not a fine man, and he treated his wife very cruelly”.

It was also cruel to treat the boy Adolf and the other children: Alois Hitler is said to have commanded his children like dogs: by whistling and briefly commanding.

In the book, Sandgruber talks about the mistreatment of, for example, Jetzinger’s book and Adolf Hitler’s sister Paula quoting: “My brother Adolf’s behavior made his father react extremely harshly, and he was thoroughly punished for it every day.”

“Hitler’s husband was a real tyrant,” Mayerhofer told the Guardian in 1933.

Alois Hitler died suddenly in 1903, he shortened his couch to the couch. A blood clot was recorded as the cause of death.

Sandgruber writes that for Adolf Hitler, the death of his father meant the loss of a leading figure. “Adolf Hitler was a fourteen-year-old boy at the time of his father’s death. “There was no one left who could set boundaries for a real school student.”