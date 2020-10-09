Literature Aleksis Kivi has been banging upright opinions about Trump and masks on Twitter recently, with the help of Markus Leikola – HS will be showing the Kivi party on Saturday

“I I live, ”it is claimed Aleksis Kiven said on his deathbed on December 31, 1872.

“I live,” tweeted @ AleksisKivi1 September 3, 2020.

Since then, Kivi has commented on many of the burning issues on Twitter. Like Donald Trumpin to exit the corona quarantine:

“Let me marvel at the Emperor of America, who slips from the lasaret to the fresh carts.”

For nature protection:

“I often think about this again: nature may not be completely under control, the wise can dodge it as well.”

For face masks:

“It’s good to listen to the ear when the song is fresh with the brass, behind the masks let it come, pop!”

And for the September shooting on the grass lake terrace:

“All I’m saying is that don’t get riotous and fire booms on the church hill or almost human dwellings, there will be such dust to get such ghosts!”

Stone has been banging his opinions on Twitter for more than a month, but soon the national author ‘s voice may be silenced.

It has been a writer and a journalist From Markus Leikola commissioned project that will peak on Saturday, October 10 at the Aleksis Kivi celebration in Nurmijärvi. In addition to the author, his main work, which will be 150 years old this year, will be on display at the celebration Seven brothers.

HS broadcasts the party live at HS.fi/live. The celebration will begin on Saturday, October 10 at 6 p.m.

To Leikola Bathing in the skins of a stone has been an interesting experience.

“Stone is an interesting type in the sense that even though he has been made into books, plays and movies, there is no very clear image of him.”

On the day of the interview, Leikola has already had time to think about what AleksisKivi1 would think about the use of force by the police in Kaisaniemi, but no suitable angle has been found.

He considers Twitter to be a delightfully free means of expression.

“It’s a good tool in the sense that you don’t have to stick with one genre. Today, one brand is easily expected from a writer: once a detective is always a detective, a poet is always a poet. Some are pretty free of these expectations. ”

Leikola believes that if Twitter had been invented as early as the 19th century, Kivi would have puffed up his production there. He also believes that a writer with strong opinions could have caused a couple of storms.

“Surely there would be a few flaids experienced on social media. There would have been polarization in the air. ”

With a stone would have been good weapons for promotion. His works are full of awesome vocabularies of a few hundred characters that the nation still repeats today.

It is known in the lands of Jukola that “a strong will takes a man through a gray stone,” “Christmas is only once a year,” and that “the done is done, and will no longer be brought back by the howling and marina.”

The different personalities of the brothers have also become archetypes, which are used both in entertainment and in the evaluation of the Dating Society.

“If you think that a unified culture is some kind of circle and not a thirst, then Kivi is at its beginning and end. The nature of the brothers has had an extraordinary effect on how we judge ourselves. ”

“For example, Uuno Turhapuro is quite suitable for Kivi’s personal gallery. And maybe some Waterfallcharacters, ”says Leikola.

Vesa-Matti Loiri violates traditional archetypes with its versatility.­

Probably Kivi would have had to defend her down-to-earth brothers on Twitter. In written circles, Kivi’s crude census was considered worthless, and partly disgusting.

Leikola finds common ground in it, for example, a Member of the European Parliament Teuvo from Hakkarainen discussion.

“Hakkarainen must be recognized as an archetypal figure. He could be responsible in our minds for the brothers Simeon, who is a man who excelled in practical skills but is an alcoholic, who is the only one from Jukolo who can’t get married, which is an exception to adapting to organized society, ”says Leikola.

Teuvo Hakkarainen represents one of Jukola’s brother’s archetypes.­

The author finds the discussion from time to time interesting, in which Hakkarainen’s right to access the public is questioned. He sees in it the intersections with the criticism Kivi once received.

“Now it is easy to ask why Hakkarainen is made a big deal on Hesar’s Sunday pages, for example, even if the story deals with Hakkarainen’s substance to take care of common things,” says Leikola.

“It tells me that even among the so-called civilizations, there are a lot of people who think that the archetype should stay on its edge.”

Although part of the civilization shed the earthyness of Kivi’s novel, the gradual humiliation of the unruly brothers suited the national civilization project well.

“No one becomes a national writer just for his own merits. Someone has elevated him to that position. One reason was that Kivi was such a good tool for educating the people. ”

According to Leikola, the work finally deals with rebellion and defeating rebellion. The brothers are running out of time, but in the end, there is humiliation ahead of the locker and adjustment to organized society.

Perhaps that humiliation is also expected from Simeoni-Hakkarainen.

150 of the Seven Brothers – the nationwide main event on Saturday, October 10 at 6 pm in Monikkosali, Nurmijärvi. The event can be viewed live at HS.fi/live.