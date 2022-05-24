Literature A special edition of Margaret Atwood’s successful novel that can’t be burned is published – In the promotional video, the author himself tries to destroy his book with the help of a flamethrower

Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale is published as a refractory special edition as a statement against literary censorship.

Canadian author Margaret Atwood and the Penguin Random House publishing house publish Atwood’s novel The Handmaid’s Tale a special edition that cannot be burned. According to the news agency AP.

The special edition is a statement against censorship of literature. In the state of Texas, USA, for example, there are plans to remove numerous books from school libraries.

The durable special edition of the novel, made of a kind of aluminum that “can only be destroyed in a shredder,” is set to auction in New York and its profits go to PEN America, which works for freedom of speech.

Penguin Random House posted a video promoting a special edition on Youtube. Author Atwood directs the flame thrower in the video toward a book that survives the flames without damage.

The Handmaid’s Tale is a dystopian novel written in 1985. In the future it paints, the United States is ruled by a totalitarian, extremist dictatorship that subjugates women.

In 2017, the most popular television series of the same name was adapted from the novel, which is already in its fifth production season. The series stars, among other things Elisabeth Moss.

Atwood’s story has sparked a lot of debate in recent years. It has been perceived as commenting on attempts to reduce women’s rights, such as the right to abortion, which is under threat in the United States as the country’s Supreme Court considers repealing it.

For example, women protesting in favor of U.S. abortion rights have dressed as a statement The Handmaid’s Tale in puritanical robes worn by subjugated women in the series.

A woman protesting against the restriction of the right to abortion dressed in a robe used in The Handmaid’s Tale in Texas on May 7, 2022.

Atwood’s novel has not been burned, but it has been banned or attempted in various places for years. The most recent novel was banned in some schools in Texas and Kansas in 2021.

The burning of books is seen as the most extreme form of censorship of literature and restriction of freedom of speech. In Nazi-ruled Germany, for example, books that were perceived as critical of National Socialist ideas were ritually burned.

The edition of Atwood’s novel criticizing authoritarianism, which literally cannot be burned, is set to serve as a symbol for freedom of speech, Penguin Random House publishing house tells AP.

Canadian author Margaret Atwood at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival.

