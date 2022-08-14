Literature | A person today can feel defective if they don’t want enough sex: “Is it so terrible,” asks researcher Marika Haataja

We understand everything you need to know about sex. After all, we live in enlightened times, and we have the best information about sex available to us.

The previous claim has been made both at the beginning of the 20th century and in the 2020s. A hundred years from now, the situation will be the same again – but at the same time completely different.

The ideas about sexuality of our time will be laughed at, just as we raise our eyebrows in disbelief when we read hundred-year-old texts.

Social Sciences PhD, cultural historian Marika Haataja is interested in what factors make people perceive themselves as sexual beings. His non-fiction book coming out this month People in the time of pleasure (Gaudeamus) deals with conceptions related to sexuality and their changes.

Knowledge is an essential part of sexuality, is the main claim of Haataja, who lives in Tampere.

Marika Haataja photographed in Frenckellinaukio, Tampere.

“Perceptions mediated by knowledge make it possible for the phenomena we identify as sexual identities, problems, pleasures and desires to become thinkable and recognizable as part of our own world of experience”, Haataja writes in the fall of 2019 in a revised paper at the University of Tampere his dissertation in the introduction.

In his dissertation, Haataja mostly used sexual manuals published in the 21st century and sexual medical publications as material. In the now published nonfiction work, Haataja expands his scope to a more general level, and examines, among other things, Finnish essay books, magazine stories, and a French writer by Michel Houellebecq novels.

“There is a wide variety of information about sex and in different sources, so the material I used in my dissertation felt a bit limited in terms of perspective when thinking about this book,” says Haataja.

Haatajan the work is compact, but touches on a large number of themes related to sexuality.

The point of view is harsh: in sex, we always play the part scripted by society and the prevailing culture, even if we imagine ourselves liberated.

Haataja uses the expression “human dough” to describe the shaping of sexual consciousness. The dough is twisted into any shape at any time, and the resulting being is told whether its existence is natural or unnatural.

According to Haataja, the human dough is currently driven by, for example, market liberalism, which turns sexual pleasure into a consumer product. Sexuality, and with it the consumption of sex, perfectly corresponds to the principle of continuous growth demanded by market liberalism, he writes in his work.

Haatajan The theoretical framework is based on an influential French philosopher Michel Foucault (1926–1984) to the analysis of the history of sexuality. Foucault is known as a critic of historically intertwined structures of knowledge and power.

Foucault considered the human sciences’ desire to find “objective knowledge” about its subject, i.e., human, to be problematic. Information is always produced from some perspective and historical context.

“Following Foucault, knowledge never has one single direction, or only good or bad effects, but they are always truly diverse,” says Haataja.

Historically placing heterosexuality and monogamy as the natural manifestation of sexuality are examples of information harnessed to drive political and value-based purposes.

Before In the 19th century, people did not think about their identity in the way that is typical for us, and especially not about their sexual identity, Haataja writes People in a time of pleasure in the work. They didn’t have the conceptual tools for it.

The 19th century is considered the birth of sexology and, at the same time, the modern concept of sexuality. At that time, in the wake of other human sciences, human sexuality was also subjected to scientific research.

As a result of research, the amount of information about sexuality grew explosively during the 19th century. The origin of many concepts that are self-evident to modern people is from that century: for example, homosexuality and heterosexuality are relatively new concepts that were only named after the middle of the 19th century.

Haatajan says the role of sex experts has not lost its importance, even though there have been more diverse voices talking about sex alongside bearded doctors.

“I didn’t want to value information about sexuality in the book, so that I would automatically place an authorized sexual counselor above, say, a blogger. All that information can be viewed through analytical lenses,” says Haataja.

According to Haataja, language plays an important role in shaping the sexual human dough. The need for new concepts and identity terms has increased, but alongside linguisticization there is also a discourse emphasizing the indeterminacy of sexuality.

Our perceptions of sex always reflect our own time, says researcher Marika Haataja in her new book.

We live a time of abundance of sexual pleasures. We have moved from a reproduction-oriented sexual concept to a new sexual ideology, where pleasure has been raised as an independent value. During the 1900s and 2000s, sex has been liberated, and traditional taboos have given way to open sexual expression.

The liberation of pleasure includes its own controversial mild phenomena. In his book, Haataja addresses, for example, sex tourism and the grievances of the porn industry. Pleasure-focus can also cause individual anxiety: if you don’t get sexual pleasure, you don’t live.

“I’ve heard people wonder why they don’t want sex anymore. I feel like answering: so what? Is it so terrible? But in today’s culture, you can easily feel somehow defective if you don’t want enough.”

What comes after the days of strict procreation and abundant pleasure? Haataja is not sure, but it is clear that not everyone wants to be freed in the same way.

“Maybe next we will start emphasizing our own decision not to respond to the command from above to enjoy. I would even hope that we would get to a situation where a person can feel good even without constant pleasure.”

One One of the main themes of Haataja’s book is the gendering of sexual discourses. Haataja says that he spent a lot of time thinking about how to express the complexity of the phenomenon.

There has been a huge development in the position of women, but the sexual violence, harassment and sexism faced by women have not disappeared. Women are therefore still stuck in the machinery of gendered sexual power, and women’s true sexual liberation is still a utopian dream, she writes.

Haataja considers, for example, empowerment talk aimed at women as a contradictory phenomenon, where women’s own sexuality should increase their self-esteem.

“I don’t doubt that you can genuinely get feelings of empowerment from the experience of sexiness, and of course it would be ok if there was a similar discourse for men. But the pursuit of sexiness as a source of empowerment is strongly gendered, and it is women who are guided in that direction,” he says.

According to Haataja, the sexualizing male gaze is, as it were, secretly present even when empowerment from sexuality should serve women’s own pleasure.

Marika Haataja’s article about men’s sexuality received attention from the media. In the foreground of the picture is Anne Meskanen-Barman’s sculpture in Tampere.

In autumn 2016 Haataja published an article in which he analyzed dozens of texts dealing with men’s sexuality. Nyt.fi interviewed Haataja about the article.

According to Haataja, men’s sexual freedom is limited by penis-centricity, which sets penetrative intercourse ending in orgasm as the goal of sex.

If the penis does not stand, erectile drugs are offered as a solution. According to Haataja, erectile dysfunction drugs are certainly a pleasure and benefit for many, but the problem is deeper. Due to the penis-centricity of our culture, erectile problems or, for example, premature ejaculation are perceived as shameful, even if they don’t have to be.

Has anything changed since the study was published?

“At least men’s sexuality is no longer the subject of research in the same way as it was just a few years ago. Many feel that it is an important topic that should be looked at more broadly,” says Haataja.

Sex evokes strong emotions. Haataja says that, for example, polyamory or other ways of organizing sexual relations that differ from the traditional ones can be perceived as personally threatening.

In his book Haataja tries to avoid black and white and easy answers. Things have their pros and cons.

“I can have my own, personal opinions, but as a researcher you have to be able to look at things from other perspectives as well. Often, when writing about sexuality, we go wrong precisely in offering certain views too easily, and not allowing the reader to form their own ideas.”

Haataja’s idea in his book about human dough being ruled by external forces sounds pessimistic, but according to Haataja there are other sides to it.

“I want to preserve the possibility that something new can always be born through knowledge, both on a linguistic level and in the physical world of people. After all, the dough is plastic, so it can be shaped into a better position.”

Marika Haataja there are plans to continue as a non-fiction writer. However, he is not going to write more about sexuality, but People in the time of pleasure is his main work in that respect.

According to Haataja, who is spinning several nonfiction book ideas, anthropologists get unnecessarily stuck in jargon and academic tricks, even if the issues themselves are understandable to anyone and often touch people’s everyday experience.

“For example, an older woman once told me simply that sex is in fashion these days. That’s the time- and culture-boundness of sexuality that I’m dealing with in a nutshell!” he says and laughs.

Marika Haataja: People in the age of pleasure – How do perceptions of sexuality change? Gaudeamus. 190 pp. Published on August 15.