Sunday, January 15, 2023
Literature | A documentary novel about the Soviet war in Afghanistan and Prince Harry’s revelations became the most booked works of the week

January 14, 2023
Here are the books that received the most new reservations in week 1 in Helmet libraries in the capital region.

Svetlana Aleksievich’s novel Sinkkipojat was evaluated on the Hesar network on January 8. and in print 9.1. Picture: © Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters

Fiction

1) Svetlana Aleksievich: Zinc Boys

2) Yevheniya Kuznetsova: Ask Mia

3) Elina Airio: A woman is running in the forest

4) Lucinda Riley: Atlas

5) Eeva Louko: Land of snakes

6) Shari Lapena: Last Family Dinner

7) Colleen Hoover: It ends with us

8) The fairy tale Rämö: Hildur

9) Iida Rauma: Destruction

10) Harriet Tyce: At midnight it all ends

Nonfiction

1) Prince Harry: Stand-in

2) Prince Harry: Spare

3) Päivi Rantala: Supervisors

4) Tommi Saarela: Kassu Halonen

5) Kaisa Tammi: Boss of the women’s prison

6) Jarkko Tontti: Purposes and means

7) Jenni Haukio: Here for you

8) Taina Sainio: Nestori Neuroni and the amazing brain

9) Annie Ernaux: Years

10) Juha Hernesniemi: Memoirs of a brain surgeon

