Literature A confusing book was published for sale in Finnish shops, the author of which was allegedly the fitness model Sofia Belórfia – The publisher now tells us what it is all about

The CEO of Book Brokerage explains how it is possible that a vague tekele written under a fake name has ended up selling in reputable online stores.

Few the book has received such publicity as the Costa del Crime publishing house Hesburgerking. Especially when ani few have seen that work, let alone read it.

This is known as a fitness model and a beauty influencer Sofia Belórfin A book published in the name of the company, which ended up selling for a short time in several Finnish online stores. They were the first to talk about it Evening paper and Evening News.

The more than 300-page book published last week has a unique content.

“It’s clearly a mix of truth and fable,” the IS editor who read the book Rami Mäkinen says.

Sofia Belórf denies in the IS case that she wrote the work.

“By no means do I want my name to be associated with a book like this,” he says.

The author has been speculated to be the second main defendant in the Katiska case, who used the nickname Hesburgerking. Janne “Nacci” Tranbergia. However, according to IS, Tranberg has nothing to do with the new book.

HS received attached by e-mail to a representative of Costa del Crime, who is the publisher of the book. The telephone was not answered at the publishing house, so the identity of the respondent could not be verified.

In its reply, the publisher states that the author has used the nickname Sofia Belorf and not Sofia Belórf.

The person allegedly the author of the book also answered a question about the email address provided by the publisher.

“I or others have not performed as Sofia Belórf-Nousiainen,” the message reads.

It is possible, of course, that the publisher and author of the work can be found at the same address. The other questions allegedly refused to be answered by the author.

Finland by law, identity theft involves the unlawful appearance of a person as another person in order to mislead a third party.

Each can decide for himself to what extent the lack of an accent affects the judgment of the act.

Wrong the use of the name is not limited to Belórf, as the book contains a false recommendation, for example, the legal editor of HS Susanna Reinboth (in the book by S. Reinboth).

However, he has never recommended the book and has not even been contacted about it.

A new publisher registered in February pushes responsibility for an anonymous permanent author in its email.

“The author is responsible for the content of the book. The recommendations have not been acquired by the publisher and have not been revised. Visually, without your background, it is not possible to draw definite conclusions about the recommendation, ”the message says.

According to the publishing house, the book project is not based on bullying but on the pursuit of financial gain.

Hesburgerking book has been on sale on the author’s website, which is common with these types of vague deeds.

Instead, the confusion has been caused by the book ending up in the selection of reputable Finnish online stores, such as Suomalainen kirjakauppa and Prisma.

The explanation is quite simple. To the Hesburgerking has acquired an ISBN, which can be obtained quite automatically from the ISBN Center operating in connection with the National Library.

After receiving it, the publisher has made a notification to Kirjavälitys, where information about the published work goes just as automatically directly to online stores.

The bookstore does not check the contents of the books in advance. It is essential that the publisher’s name and contact information are in place. The company’s CEO Tuula Pelkonen-Tirin according to the publisher is responsible for the accuracy of the information.

“If there are problems with the content, then one way or another it will be pulled out of the market,” he says.

He finds it quite impossible to check the content of the work in advance. As in other Western countries, freedom of expression has been considered an important value. The system is based on trust.

In addition, book titles appear in the selections of online stores even before they are printed.

“Trading in book sales is based on pre-orders, just like in clothes, for example. Now we are already thinking about Christmas sales. Also, there should be pretty solid grounds before a book is found to be wrong. Censorship cannot be practiced on frivolous grounds, ”he says.

In total, the book distribution currently has about 170,000 book titles.

Misleading The problems caused by the works written under the name of are very rare both in Finland and in the world. Instead, the appearance of books in e-commerce that represent a questionable trend or potentially mislead information is an occasional headache for businesses.

Over the years, the selections of online stores have focused on, among other things, the integration of gays Different – self-therapy for homosexuality, anti – Semitic Jewish supremacy as well as several works that provide misleading information about Russia’s activities in Ukraine.

The books have generally been withdrawn from sale since the cases became public.

However, the CEO of the book brokerage says that even a book on the hegemony of the white race is not easy to judge in advance.

“It then comes with interpretations. It can be research or fiction or whatever, ”he says. “The perpetrators, of course, then have to snap away when such an incident occurs.”

Minna Kokka leads the Finnish bookstore chain.­

HesburgerkingIn the case of the book, an exceptional amount of effort has been made to mislead the consumer. In addition to misleading recommendations, the book has been delivered as a physical copy to journalists.

Managing Director of a Finnish bookstore Minna Kokan according to one item has also been found in the chain’s Helsinki store.

“The staff noticed it on the shelf and then removed it from there immediately.”

Kokka, who is the chairman of the Book Trade Association, also has few other cases with similar careers.

“Sometimes an author may have slipped their self-published books on the shelf,” he says.

The publisher Costa del Crime’s Instagram account also showed a picture of the book in a Finnish bookstore store.

Publisher There are pictures in your Instagram account the book is also on the shelves of other bookstores, including the Academic Bookstore.

According to Koka, the Finnish bookstore immediately removed the work from the online store’s titles. No work has been sold in the online store, nor in the store.

Publishing house The e-mail sent to HS also shows this. According to the publishing house, this is “fun guerrilla marketing by an outside party”.

According to the message, books and other ancillary material have been left on the tables and shelves of cafes for advertising purposes.

That should be legal.

Even when the cover would even have the name of the real author.