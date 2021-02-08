Literature A biography of Kaija Koo will be published in the autumn – written by HS journalist Jouni K. Kemppainen

The work will be published on Kaija Koo’s birthday in September.

Vocalist Kaija Koosta a biography is made. Kaija Koo – Inflexible The work will be published by Kaija Koo, ie Kaija Kokkolan on his birthday on September 10th.

The work is written by the editor of Helsingin Sanomat’s Monthly Supplement Jouni K. Kemppainen and paid by WSOY.

Kemppainen has been interviewing the singer for over a year. According to the press release, the subject of the book and the author have collapsed together with the singer’s childhood playgrounds and the back rooms of the concert venues. In addition, the book includes relatives, friends, colleagues and assistants of the singer interviewed.

Kaija Koo is one of Finland’s most successful artists, having sold more than half a million albums in his career and won the Female Soloist of the Year award three times at the Emma Gala.

His career began in the early 1980s with the Steel City rock band. A major breakthrough in solo career occurred in 1993 with her ex-spouse Markku Impiön made with Taken away by the winds plate and in particular Who invented love with the hit.