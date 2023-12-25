Felicitas von Lovenberg – publisher of Piper Verlag

WHe works in a publishing house and is particularly looking forward to the publication of his own books, although the anticipation is always mixed with nervousness. The first big literary event of the new year for me is the publication of Nathan Hill's “Wellness” on January 2nd – Hill is a wonderful storyteller, and after the brilliant family novel “Ghosts”, one of my favorite books, here he creates a marriage portrait of great intensity and elegance.

My biggest stage fright moment will almost certainly be at the end of June. There appears “In the Colors of Darkness” by Chris Whitaker, an English writer who can write like an American god and who here conjures an epic quest for forgiveness, love, belonging and redemption that blew me away. A book that I couldn't compare with any other and that has occupied and moved me for months. And as a reader, I look forward to it John Wray's novel “Among Wolves”which will be published by Rowohlt in March – Wray is an innovative, great author who I have appreciated since his first novel and who reinvents himself with every book, so definitely here too.