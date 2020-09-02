It is first of all a diffuse, muffled anguish, which creeps like a bad wind into the hamlet of Three Lone Girls, near La Bassée, an almost ghost town, emptied by unemployment and the desertification of the countryside. Christine, an eccentric painter, already elderly, asks Patrice Bergogne, her neighbor farmer, to take her to the gendarmerie to show the anonymous letters that have been slipped under her door. She knew him as a child, when she rented the house from her father, a widower who lived with his three boys. Only Patrice remained on the farm, where he raises calves. Having become the owner of the terraced house, Christine, who has sheltered herself from the cruelties of the Parisian art world, is almost part of the family. Every day after school, she takes care of Ida, Bergogne’s daughter, and Marion, his wife. The next day, Marion will be celebrating her 40th birthday. As the birthday party prepares, three men, three brothers, will invite themselves to the hamlet and sow terror.

Fairytale rules for the Three Alone Girls

We could tell the rest of the story, break the suspense, without succeeding in restoring the infinite complexity of this novel, the ninth by Laurent Mauvignier. Built like a thriller, Stories of the night, the title of the collection that Ida reads before falling asleep, is a stifling closed door from which one leaves only to plunge into a past which is no less so. Fear, arising from fairy tales, is omnipresent. Focusing on every detail with cinematographic precision, Laurent Mauvignier stretches to the point of discomfort this birthday day which turns into a nightmare, a “Mixture of party and suspended terror”. Alternating broad shots and close-ups, he multiplies the points of view to advance a narrative which narrows down to a single place, the farm. Christine, Bergogne, little Ida, Marion, whose bizarre beauty exerts a fascination on all those she meets: each character has its secrets, its interiority, observes the others from its world.

The images are imprinted on the retina, like those, frightening, of the film Beauty and the Beast that Ida looks at, or this blood red woman with open thighs, possible self-portrait as a witch of an artist whose freedom disturbs.

Long, ample and sinuous sentences dig ever deeper to specify a color, a smell, a noise, to find the truth of a feeling, of a sensation. “Not to speak but to paint, not to use precious forces to quibble to say the same banalities as the others, but to paint what the word cannot keep as a promise (…) then no, a word, that’s enough, for forty years old she planes her tongue to open her vision, to open herself to her vision, to force her gaze to deepen, as one seeks to see in the night, to ire in the dark ”, writes Laurent Mauvignier about Christine’s pictorial quest. The images are imprinted on the retina, like the frightening ones in the film the beauty and the Beast What is Ida looking at, or this blood-red woman with open thighs, a possible self-portrait as a witch of an artist whose freedom disturbs. She will be the first to fall, under the blows of one of the three men, in this long journey of a night that seems never to end.

Violence that even infects childhood

Journey to the end of hell, Stories of the night plunges into the heart of men’s violence, a virile violence born of social humiliation and sexual misery, a morbid instinct of predation which is exercised on animals as well as on women. It is Bergogne who, after having slept with a Ghanaian prostitute in a sordid dead end, leaning against a trash can, is overwhelmed by his loneliness and the shame of having profited “The woes of the world and the vulnerability of women”. It is Stutterer, the retarded, the youngest of the three brothers, driven mad by this older woman, Christine, who dares to challenge him with a culture he does not understand. Finally, it’s Denis, the eldest, animated by a sticky hatred because the woman he thought he possessed has left him. This blind and archaic violence contaminates everything, even childhood. This is what makes this great tragic novel so disturbing.

♦ Stories of the night, by Laurent Mauvignier. Éditions de Minuit, 640 pages, 24 euros.