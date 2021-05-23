Do you have children, dogs, grandchildren, parents, grandparents, dishes to wash, notes to study and various jobs, And also do you want to write? Then the World Cup is for you: a game that makes you write yes or yes for twelve days ”, invites the writer and workshop leader Santiago Llach to the fourth edition of the World of Writing.

It is a tournament devised by him, which will take place between May 31 and June 12 and is intended for all people who want to participate from anywhere on the planet and totally free. There are three categories: General, for those over 19 years old, Adolescents, from 13 to 18, and Girls and boys, up to 12 years old.

Registration began on May 19 and runs until May 26; In the first two days, 4500 participants have already signed up. The proposal is that each write a daily text of at least 3,000 characters for two weeks, maintaining consistency to favor his team.

Ariana Harwicz. One of the juries of the 2021 Writing World Cup.

Even if participation is groupEach member writes their own texts based on exercises that this time will be proposed by the staff of the Llach writing school. Afterwards, the best writing from each team is chosen, which goes through different instances of selection jury until reaching the ten finalists from which the winners of the entire competition emerge.

In the categorya for boys and girls, up to 12 years old, the number of daily minimum characters to write is 1500.

The authors of the ten finalist texts for children, adolescents and adults will participate in an exclusive work clinic. The winners under 12 will also receive purchase orders for books.

The jury that will determine which will be the best team and the first three places in the general category will be made up this time by the Colombian writer Margarita Garcia Robayo, the Argentine Ariana Harwicz and the Chilean Alejandro Zambra.

In the boys category, the jurors will be the Argentines Pablo Bernasconi and María Inés Falconi and the Colombian writer Yolanda Reyes.

Alejandro Zambra. The Chilean is a jury of the World Writing Championship.

In this long-awaited fourth edition of the World Cup, a cycle that will undoubtedly generate great interest will debut: a series of free talks and workshops that, with the title “From the 3000 characters to the book: write, correct, edit and publish” will be offered for two months for the participants and the public, following the line of work that goes from the zero moment of writing to correction and publication of the text.

Writers, editors and specialists will participate in the activities, such as Argentine authors Claudia Piñeiro, Gonzalo Heredia and Tamara tenenbaum, the Colombian Carolina Sanín, the director of TEDx Río de la Plata Gerry Garbulsky, the translator and editor Carolina Orloff and the Brazilian writer Joca Reiners Terron. There will also be some other Latin American book publishers.

During the enrollment stage, Pineiro and Garbulsky have already made live shows for those who are still undecided to dare to write.

Then there will be the writing stage and then the correction, voting and selection of the text that will represent each team, which will include interviews with writers on how they correct their text.

Margarita García Robayo. In the jury of the fourth edition of the World Writing.

In a fourth stage, while the deliberation of the different instances of the jury takes place, the organizers of the World Cup will offer interviews to translators and editors on how they choose books and how they build their catalogs.

In the three previous editions of the World Cup, during 2020, more than 15 thousand people from fifty countries participated. In the first, which was launched as soon as the first Social, Preventive and Compulsory Isolation was announced in Argentina, the winner was Ivana Soto, born in La Plata in 1983 with her text Home.

On that occasion, the jurors were Javier Cercas, Mariana Enriquez and Jonathan Lethem.

In the second edition the winner was the Ecuadorian architect Rommel Manosalvas, 27, who wrote Granny and was chosen by the same jury.

The third world cup was won in December 2020 by Dalmau Costa Villegas, a 29-year-old Mexican philologist, with his text The little fight, chosen by a jury that included Beatriz Sarlo, Milena Busquets and Irvine Welsh.

That was the last edition that the World Cup had so far, and the first to have a special category for teens, with a jury made up of Ana Navajas, María José Navia and Ana Viola, and another child, where a text chosen by Isol, Antonio Santa Ana and Laura Wittner was the winner.

From the first World Cup, authors and artists from different countries, such as the British Nick Hornby, the Mexican Guadalupe Nettel, the Argentinian Pedro Mairal, the Ecuadorian María Fernanda Ampuero, the Uruguayan Inés Bortagaray, the Bolivian Liliana Colanzi, the Welshman Cynan Jones, the Argentine Leila guerriero and the Spanish Gonzalo Torné, among others.

