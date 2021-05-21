Fatima Atefa (Abu Dhabi)

The Literary Forum Salon announced the launch of a competition to encourage Emirati literature on its social media platforms, in conjunction with the start of the activities of the 30th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

The competition aims to encourage the younger generations to read by Emirati writers, with each winner receiving a variety of novels by Emirati writers.

About the competition, Asma Siddiq Al-Mutawa, founder and president of the Literary Forum Salon, said: “The salon has been participating for more than a decade in the Abu Dhabi Book Fair, and every session of the exhibition we are keen to encourage reading, especially among the younger generations, in a new way. “Questions to our followers on social media about the exhibition and about Emirati literature, and that the winners receive a collection of novels written by Emirati writers.”

Asmaa Al-Mutawa added: “We have writers in the Emirates with international stature, and we are keen in the Literary Forum Salon to read their work periodically, and we have also seen that it is our duty to encourage people to read their works, and the winners will be chosen who will answer the questions that the salon will ask on its platforms in Instagram and Twitter Each winner gets a set of novels by each of the authors: Sultan Al-Amimi, Reem Al-Kamali, Wadad Khalifa, Hamad Al-Hammadi, and Jamal Matar.

The competition comes within the participation of the Literary Forum Salon in the activities of the Abu Dhabi Book Fair this year, as the salon will participate in a number of virtual sessions that will be transferred through the exhibition screens so that the attendees can follow them. The issues covered by the salon’s seminars this year vary, as they discuss the historical novel, fiction and fantasy novels, digital and post-Corona era, the language of engraving, and the issue of women. In one of its sessions, the salon celebrates the book “In the Impact of Inayat Al-Zayat”, winner of this year’s Sheikh Zayed Book Award.