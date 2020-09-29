Eva Vazquez

At the beginning of September, the EspasaEsPoesía Prize jury met to deliberate who would be the winner of the third edition of the award created by the publisher Belén Bermejo, who died in June. Before the poet Luis Alberto de Cuenca, the singer-songwriter and poet Marwan, the writer Alejandro Palomas (telematically) and the deputy director of Communication and Public Relations of Atresmedia, Ana Porto, sat at the table in the living room of the Planeta building, in Madrid, the award already had a winner. The publishing house had given them five manuscripts, “weak,” De Cuenca assured this newspaper, ready for one to be chosen.

As EL PAÍS has been able to reconstruct, before the deliberations, the general director of Espasa, Ana Rosa Semprún, took the floor to clarify to the four members the objective: to sell many books. And only her candidate could achieve it because, as she pointed out, she had hundreds of thousands of followers on social networks and, in addition, she pointed out, Bermejo had dedicated a lot of time and effort to get a manuscript from someone who had. never published anything. Semprún underlined the publisher’s desire for them to decide on Rafael Cabaliere.

The persuasion skills of the person in charge of Espasa did not prevent that from ending in a powder keg. The three writers warned about the poor quality of the manuscripts. One member of the jury refused to vote, another did so against and the remaining two in favor. Without unanimity, the majority was assured with the vote of the editor. “Months before presenting I dreamed that I won it. Dreams come true, “said the person rewarded with 20,0000 euros, in a video released a few days ago by himself and commissioned by Espasa, to deny that he was a” robot “, after the dust that arose in the literary worlds of Spain and Venezuela for the award. The publisher did not want to attend this newspaper to confirm the facts.

The only novelty in the modus operandi EspasaEsPoesía is the arrival of other celebrities to the marketing of the literary product. Television is no longer the only one supplying names that guarantee success. Social networks are the next fishing ground. “The meaning of the awards is visibility, in most cases not even quality. We all have the need to be seen to be bought from us, especially at a time like this. Everything helps and everything is valid, because it is the market ”, explains Diego Moreno, director of the Nórdica publishing house. Moreno has not created any awards, but recognizes that without them the sector could not survive. “When there is a good Planet we are all happy, because it benefits us all: the more books the bookseller sells, the more they will buy,” he summarizes. The bookstores invoice 35% of the sales of the sector.

This book business model has been anchored since the 1950s, when curiosity and cultural consumption were swept away by the dictatorship. Seventy years later, the publishing market does not know how to walk without these crutches. “For the bookstore it is an essential food. We need best sellers to clean up the treasury and keep buying. Books that sell fast and a lot. Both awards and best-sellers”Admits Lola Larumbe, bookseller at Rafael Alberti. It also clarifies that each bookstore has its best seller; she sells more Rosa Montero than Ken Follett. And then there is Irene Vallejo and her unexpected Infinity in a reed (Siruela), an essay that is close to the twentieth edition. “I wish there were more books like this,” he adds.

The publishing industry falls prey to shady awards in a country that doesn’t have enough readers to sustain it and – after the 2008 crisis – far fewer buyers. In addition, novels are the gasoline of bookstores and prizes (the genre accounts for 18% of sales, more than textbooks for Primary Education), but they are a resource that is depleted.

According to the Federation of Publishers Guilds of Spain (FGGEE), 10 years ago 631.2 million euros were invoiced for sales of novels, and a decade later the figure stood at 451.4 million. A 30% drop (not counting the year of the pandemic).

Confidential sales

In 2009, Planeta presented the 601,000 euros of its star award to Ángeles Caso for Against the wind. The sales data of the award are, like that of the rest of the industry, confidential, although the multinational ensures that 425,000 copies of the winning title are published. 2009 was the last year of surplus and tranquility of the battered sector: almost 3,000 new novels were published more than a decade later and 560,000 copies of them were sold. In 2019, the numbers drop to 340,000 copies (38% less than in the good times).

Little is read and advertising is very expensive. That is what the editor Constantino Bértolo says that José Manuel Lara Hernández, founder of the Planeta group, said about the prizes for an unpublished novel or collection of poems (compared to the Booker, Goncourt or Pulitzer model, of awarding a title already published ). “They are maintained thanks to the complicity of the media,” says Bértolo. “And society responds positively to the fix. I have never seen the winners be called corrupt, neither the jury nor the publisher ”, explains the former editor of Debate and Trojan Horse.

The “fix” is the only option that the sector has found to achieve the efficiency of its products and comply with the budget forecasts. “The awards are created to avoid commercial risk, to be effective in sales,” says Valeria Bergalli, editor of Minúscula. The president of the FGGEE, Miguel Barrero, believes that they are part of the tradition of publishing in Spain “that has worked and continues to work”, because among other things “it broadens the readership”, in a country where almost 40% He admits not opening a book in a year. But, in such a stagnant market, do the prizes favor sales or reading? “The rigged awards are also consumed by readers, because the difference between commercial and author’s literature has disappeared”, answers Bértolo.