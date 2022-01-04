Literacy Should teachers require students to read? Answer the HS survey

How is the lack of literacy reflected in Helsinki’s schools? Answer the HS survey.

Author, critic and teacher Silvia Hosseini expressed concern about reading Finnish children and young people at Helsingin Sanomat last Sunday.

Hosseini wrote that literacy is in crisis and stressed that teachers are also required to invest in keeping children and young people in the book and maintaining reading.

According to the Finnish Cultural Foundation’s and Kopiosto’s Lukuklaani project, more than one-fifth of teachers have not required their students to read the entire book during the last school year because no reading can be found.

“So children are not taught because they don’t already know,” Hosseini wrote, arguing that the responsibility for encouraging reading would also lie with schools.

How are literacy and its lack visible to teachers? And should the teacher require students to read despite the fact that there is no reading? Teachers, please tell us your point of view on the topic in the HS survey.