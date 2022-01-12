Literacy Pupils’ poor literacy is already visible in everyday school life: “Pupils ask the meaning of ordinary words”

Teachers are widely concerned about literacy and segregation in children and young people. This can be seen in last week’s online survey of Helsingin Sanomat, which was answered by more than 200 teachers.

Teachers report problems and deficiencies not only in basic literacy but also in reading comprehension.

Even familiar words, phrases, and their meanings may not be known, and vocabulary is often limited. So reading is tedious and slow: reading a single page can take a long time, and nothing in the text is necessarily internalized.

“Students’ vocabulary has decreased. Nowadays, I have to think about what words I use to teach in order to be understood. Pupils ask the meaning of ordinary words in class, e.g. Pupils also complain that the texts they read (a piece of the book) are too long, ”says a high school teacher from Järvenpää.

Many also say that the ability to concentrate is often poor or almost non-existent.

Multi the student boasts that they have never read a complete book, some teachers say.

Enthusiasm is sufficient for some students, but many teachers say in the survey that students lack the perseverance and routine required to read and learn it.

“Independent reading of fiction is difficult, disgusting and even impossible,” says a teacher from Helsinki Primary School.

“The concept of reading a book is unknown: start from the first page and read every word, line and page to the end. This is new and boring after the first page. ”

Differences children’s and young people’s reading skills are on the rise. This was also raised by the author and a teacher Silvia Hosseini In an essay published in Helsingin Sanomat on January 2. Hosseini wrote that when it comes to the decline of young people’s literacy, it is above all about the differentiation of literacy.

The professor who studied literacy agrees Marja-Kristiina Lerkkanen From the University of Jyväskylä.

“Practically everyone in Finland learns to read, to get clear from the text. But will you become a reader – that you understand what you are reading and can handle the text – requires a lot of reading experience.”

It’s about is therefore about training. You won’t learn well in sports, drawing, or math unless you try, Practice, and repeat. The same goes for reading.

“It takes a long time to learn to enjoy reading: that it is so smooth that it doesn’t go away. Must commit to reading practice. When it comes to the literacy crisis, it’s about not reading enough, ”says Lerkkanen.

Of course, some children and young people have received training at home. For example, they have been taken to the library, or a lot has been read at home. This is directly reflected in the skills of the students, teachers say.

For its part, reading routines and reading, on the other hand, are completely missing.

Not everyone also has multi-literacy skills: for example, the difference between different types of text is not understood, and the ability to critically evaluate and view information is poor.

“You can’t tell the difference between news or advertising, they’re read in exactly the same way. No relevant content is found in the text, everything is the same porridge. Don’t know what is reliable information and what is not. The technical reading may still be successful, but the content does not open in any way, ”says the teacher at the vocational school in Espoo.

What for what then could do? The question is anything but simple, as there has been work in schools for a long time to promote reading and literacy.

Hosseini says in his essay that a constant effort is needed to get children and young people to grab the book. Lerkkanen agrees: the work must continue.

“There are a lot of teachers who are already investing heavily in literacy development and are excited about it. But there is still room for improvement. ”

As one example of a means, Lerkkanen mentions reading lessons for which each student can choose a book and reading place they like.

Reading should be nice as joy increases motivation. You don’t necessarily have to read classic novels as long as you read something – even comics or non-fiction.

According to Lerkkanen, what is important is the sense of belonging in the classroom: how the teacher manages to create a community of readers that children and young people want to belong to.

“It means not only reading but also discussing the reading experience and what thoughts have arisen. It is considered a group, it is recommended to read to others and it can be done on the basis of a book, even a play, a listen, a Tiktok video or a film, “says Lerkkanen.

Some of the teachers who responded to the survey are already doing this. In particular, many primary school teachers said in the survey that they read aloud to students.

“I borrow books from the library to a class, we do inspiring thematic lessons for reading (reading month, reading challenge, book weeks related to different topics), I read aloud to students every day, there is a reading corner, a reading diploma, a reading district,” says a primary school teacher from Espoo.

There has also been a lively debate on the subject in the HS opinion forum throughout the early part of the year.

Major some of the teachers who responded to the survey consider the development of literacy to be the task of teachers, as this is already stated in the curriculum.

Some teachers would push the main responsibility for literacy to homes. However, students ’backgrounds, such as reading practices and family resources, are different and cannot be influenced by teachers.

An important task for primary school is also to even out differences due to background. That is why gazes often turn to school when teaching literacy in public. This annoys some teachers.

“It’s up to the parents to take you to the library and value reading with their behavior and choices. If there is a negative or derogatory attitude towards reading at home, there is no way to fix it at school, ”says a high school teacher from Rauma.

The best would be if support for reading were received from both home and school. This would secure the future of children and young people.

Many teachers who responded to the survey point out that literacy problems are not just about reading but about coping holistically.

If there are no words, there is also no ability to write or discuss. This impoverishes language and thinking. At worst, the consequences are serious and visible at the latest when the young person grows up and moves on their own.

“You can’t read simple instructions, such as construction and assembly instructions or cooking and baking instructions,” describes a vocational school teacher.

“I don’t know how to fill out official forms because the instructions for filling them out are too difficult. For example, retrieving information from Kela’s website is far too difficult. ”

A high school teacher from Helsinki says that he is worried about students’ literacy, because without a good reading comprehension skill, a person is weaker in society.

“It is above all a question of equality. People with lower literacy perform worse in this world and are at greater risk of exclusion than skilled readers. ”

Hope however, it is.

“I would think it’s never too late. I know young people who have only become readers at a later age, ”says Marja-Kristiina Lerkkanen.

The direct quotations used in the case are from respondents whose name and contact details are known to HS.