Literacy Children’s literacy varies from region to region – this is how they try to get children to read in Vantaa

A larger proportion of primary school pupils need support than in Helsinki.

Vantaa There is a quiet commotion in the new teaching facilities at Leppäkorvi School. Some students have fortified themselves in padded lodges, some have gathered at traditional tables, some are leaning on floor cushions, and one student has found a comfortable reading position lying on the floor mat.

In the two second-grade combined literacy classes, children immerse themselves Adventure reading bookwhere the hare and fox family are on a journey of discovery.

Aaron Kuusisto (left) and Noah Mansaray had time to read the assignment in class.

In groups of four, each student in turn gets to read the story aloud, and the class teachers Sanna Aalto and Otto Malkakorpi as well as a special teacher Annika Zitting pass from one group to another.

“It’s an easy text,” he estimates Joona Durchman8. Alisa Kekäläinen8, nods in agreement.

Both knew how to read when they came to school and also read at home. Durchman’s reading list now includes a football book, and Kekäläinen devours a series of manuals for superheroes.

“It’s an eight-part series right now. Last year, I read three of it, not four parts of it, ”Kekäläinen says.

Outside to the eyes, the story of the hare and fox family doesn’t seem quite easy. The full-length chapter has long sentences and features foreign words like muffins or a traditional vocabulary like kiulu.

For teachers Adventure reading book is a good co-worker because whatever a child’s literacy, anyone can immerse themselves in its stories.

Otto Malkakorpi shows how the sentences are short and hyphenated at the beginning of the story. The difficulty increases as the thing progresses.

For the fastest learners, teachers anticipate giving even more assignments from the workbook.

“ “It’s easy text.” – Joona Durchman

See also Construction A huge tower block project planned for Pasila is collapsing - YIT does not consider the plan profitable Class teacher Otto Malkakorpi rotate the figure from group to group listens to how the learning will be. Alisa Kekäläinen, Minka Veijalainen, Peetu Lukkari and Jonah Durchman read fluently story.

At the same time When children’s literacy develops in Leppäkorvi school, a recent study by Lukuseula gives a less flattering picture of the literacy of Vantaa’s children.

According to research, both parents’ educational background and socio-economic status have an impact on children’s school success, which is why Vantaa has also started literacy work.

Tests conducted during the 2020-2021 school year show that about 20 per cent of secondary school girls and 26 per cent of boys needed support to read.

Last spring, more than 700 girls and more than 740 boys from different schools in Vantaa took part in the test for second-graders.

A smaller proportion of pupils needed support from reading in the second-graders in Helsinki: 15 per cent of girls and 18 per cent of boys.

Of the Finnish- and Swedish-speaking seventh-graders in Vantaa, 25 per cent of girls and 35 per cent of boys needed reading support. In the control municipalities, in which Helsinki was not involved, the corresponding figures were 14 per cent for girls and 21 per cent for boys.

chapters do not include students of the same age with a foreign language background, whose results have now been reported separately for the first time.

Less surprisingly, their need for support was significantly higher, up to 76 percent.

The need for support from foreign-speaking seventh-graders was approximately equal to the need for support from foreign-speaking second-graders.

The reading screen has been used in Helsinki, Tampere, Vantaa, Jyväskylä, Pori, Lappeenranta, Kokkola, Järvenpää and Vihti.

Reading screen was used in Vantaa for the first time, but both teachers and the management of Vantaa’s education department have been satisfied with it.

Both technical literacy and text comprehension have been taken into account in the assignments. Teachers, children and children’s families have received feedback.

Head of Basic Education in Vantaa Pepita Kaskentaus characterizes the results of the Reading Screen in Vantaa as parallel to other literacy tests. According to him, the results reinforce the idea that teaching literacy requires a lot of support.

Class teacher Otto Malkakorpi paves the way for the second-graders at Leppäkorvi School.

Lock screen the summary of the final report states that not all students who needed support in reading would have received it. According to Kaskentka, this conclusion is incorrect.

“Some of the students’ background information has not been marked with the support the student has received, which distorts the interpretation, ”Kaskentaus says.

The question of the amount, adequacy and quality of support speaks for itself in schools. Is the solution to increase support lessons or to develop new methods?

“Especially in a multicultural city like Vantaa, different skills, language-aware pedagogy and perhaps new ways to support learning are needed. Learning to read for children will always be one of the most important tasks of the school, ”says Kaskentaus.

Politicians also want better monitoring of learning outcomes. Vantaa’s new city strategy states that children’s literacy and mathematical skills will be monitored through comparable tests.

Teacher Sanna Aalto reads together for a moment with Minka Veijalainen during the second-class literacy class at Leppäkorvi School.

Conversation The literacy of Finnish schoolchildren has been active since the turn of the year. Many interviewers have a genuine concern for that an important skill would be deteriorating.

Sanna Aalto, a class teacher at Leppäkorvi School, has ten years of experience in primary education.

“In ten years, I don’t think there has been any clear change in the decline in literacy,” Aalto thinks.

Unlike in previous years, most first-graders can read when they go to school. Literacy is learned in preschool and, in some cases, in leisure activities, which often make use of mobile devices.

“I think the biggest challenge is to get children excited about reading outside of school,” Aalto reflects.

Children’s skill level and reading interest vary. Some second-graders are still at the word level, meaning they read individual words or sentences, but the story goes unnoticed. Others move forward quickly and have time to do additional tasks within an hour.

In the Leppäkorvi school, the new facilities help to structure their own paths for different learners. With the collaboration of two classroom teachers and a special education teacher, the teaching can be tailored to the needs of the children.