A fight in an arcade turned into a shooting: one of the bullets hit Takeoff straight in the head

A very unfortunate event has shocked all fans of rap and hip hop music in America and beyond. Kirsnik Khari Ball, better known by the stage name of Takeoff, lost his life in a shooting in an arcade in Houston, Texas. She was only 28 years old.

The world of American and world music, in the last few hours, has learned the news of the disappearance of two artistsvery distant from each other in terms of genre, but who had in common the large number of fans who followed them.

Soft rock and folk musician Bruce Arnold passed away from causes that were not disclosed at the age of 76. He had been active from 1968 onwards, together with the band he created himself, the Orpheus.

On the evening of last Saturday, around 2:30, a man lost his life rapper of only 28 years.

To the registry office Kirsnik Khari Ballthe hip hop musician best known by his stage name Takeoff was the victim of a shooting in Houston, Texas.

To disclose the details of what happened, the American site TMZ. Apparently Takeoff was at 810 Billiards & Bowling, one game room of the Texan capital, together with other friends and colleagues.

Suddenly a quarrel broke out, which soon degenerated and became shooting.

One of the stray bullets hit Kirsnik Khari Ball straight to the head. Despite the timely help from those present first and then from the doctors, there was nothing for him to do.

Who was Takeoff

With him, sitting at the craps table, was his uncle Quavoalso famous in Italy for having often duetted with Sfera Ebbastawho fortunately came out unscathed.

Quavo, Takeoff and his cousin Offset they were part of the musical group called Migos, very active in America and abroad.

The group Migos was born in 2009 and on several occasions had reached the top positions of the US charts in the rap, trap and hip hop genres.

Two days ago the group had released the video clip of Messysingle from the album entitled Only Built for Infinity Links, and released on October 7th.