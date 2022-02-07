Co host of the last evening of Sanremo Festival Sabrina Ferilli who did not disappoint expectations and gave moments of sympathy with his irony. But due to a video that is shot on social media, there are those who have hypothesized a quarrel with Amadeus. In the video, Ferilli can be heard in the backstage screaming: “Why does the piece of M***to”.

A little yellow that did the same Amadeus to clarify in the closing press conference of the Festival.

“Sabrina Ferilli has never been nervous with me, on the contrary there was a curtain almost never wanted. The reality is that Sabrina had tripped over a cable or a piece of wood and she said anything and everything. The authors tell me this because I was not there. She had tripped after coming back, there was a whole game of mirrors and she had this little accident, so for 5 minutes she said everything “ – the clarification of Amadeus.

Source: Rai

It’s still: “The other female presences, after their moment on stage, went back to the dressing room. Sabrina, on the other hand, has always remained on a stool, behind the scenes, entertaining anyone and talking to everyone. You spoke to all the employees, the technicians, with those who brought the flowers. She is a person of incredible sympathy and she spoke as she normally does, so without it being referred to anyone I think. The colorful terminology, which I now learn has been heard on the audio, will have been referring to something that happened behind the scenes, for laughter. She was overwhelmingly friendly and cheerful, she really animated the behind the scenes ”.

A few hours after the clarification of Amadues at the press conference the thanks arrived on the social networks of Sabrina Ferilli precisely towards the tenant and the Rai.

“Thanks to everyone, to the whole Rai and Sanremo organization, to all the authors and technicians, but above all thanks to you Amadeus, I love you” – he wrote.

Soon after, he decided to definitively turn off the controversy by posting some shots with Amadeus during the smiling evening with the caption: “I saw that it is trendy so I’ll show you the real #FerilliGate: who more than me could know? # Sanremo2022 “.