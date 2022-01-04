Episode of disputes and clarifications that of yesterday at Big Brother Vip with all female protagonists. Alfonso Signorini wanted to give ample space to the clarification between Manila and Clarissa Selassie. The young woman had defined the former Miss Italy on social media as one of the most false people in the history of reality TV. Words that neither the person concerned nor her partner liked.

Well, there was no clarification in the episode and both remained on their own ideas. Clarissa continued to stand up for her sister Lulu claiming that Manila is behaving badly with her. Katia intervened calling Lulu a carrion. But the worst came when Soleil also intervened in the battle by first defending Katia and then Manila. “I see certain attitudes that are often disrespectful, often false and behind the back, very angry and soured by the three sisters” – she said when asked by Signorini.

Source: web

It’s still: “It bothers me the way they have that, when we talk about something that happened during the week, they always have this way in the episode: Lulu bringing all her past traumas to the surface and Jessica downplaying everything. Manila, on the other hand, who has always been an extremely respectful person, who perhaps sometimes sins of diplomacy, because when they do disgusting things, he tries to make them understand them in a sweet way, they begin to have these attitudes of victims “.

Lite Lulu – Soleil: big words fly

But Lulu did not accept Soleil’s intervention and during a commercial break she attacked the influencer with very harsh and rude words.

“Shut up stupid, so much do you have Katia who defends you every time, but then she was the first one who complained about you and when she saw the clips of you and Alex she said” what a bummer Alex and Soleil, when do they stop taking us for the ass”. Go to school, you don’t know shit about life, you idiot “ – his very harsh words that led the conductor to ask for disciplinary measures.