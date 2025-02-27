

He Seville He has jumped this Thursday morning to the grass of the José Ramón Cisneros Palacios Sports City to just a couple of days before he appears this Saturday afternoon in Vallecas against Rayo Vallecano, direct rival of the Sevillists in his struggle to get a European square next year, and he has done so with the presence of Gerard Fernández, small, which is thus integrated to the discipline directed by Garcia. If you can be employed a few minutes in that following envy.

It is remembered at this point that the young mediapunta had been absence in previous sessions because of a overload in the right -leg quadricepssuffered in the training last Saturday that in turn made him miss the commitment against Mallorca on Monday, but if nothing changes in the next hours small aims to be part of the citation of the duel against the Madrid team, provided that he has exceeded these discomforts. At the moment his coach does not have a leading role but he will seek to rebel in that situation in a final stretch in which Sevilla continues to explore new ways of generating occasions and materializing his occasions. They keep adding with everything and separate minutes of preparation Lokonga and Akor Adamswho were already seen last Wednesday doing work apart.

They have not exercised with the group the casualties that can recite much of Sevillismo today, with defined names and surnames that continue to condition García Pimienta when formalizing their future alignments: Gudelj, Nianzou, Akor Adams and Lokonga They are still outside any exercise at collective level and continue with their specific recovery plans. The last to fall was the Serbian midfielder who acts as Central, a Gudelj who suffered a myofascial lesion in the long adductor of the left thigh and will miss at least two weeks of competition.

The Nervionans will look for in Vallecas to compensate for the varapalo who meant to receive the goal from the Mallorca draw in the last minutes of the match played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, thus matching the work of Kike Salas (1-1). On this occasion this new displacement will allow the Sevillists to test their ambition for their continental aspirations, and the league event will start at 16.15 in the afternoon at the Vallecas stadium on the occasion of that 26th day of the domestic championship.