Lita Pezo was established by triumphing in the television contest ‘I am Kids’. In this space she acquired the nickname ‘Pantojita’, since she played the Spanish artist. Later, the singer from Iquito participated in ‘La Voz Perú’. In that production she won first place.

Lita Pezo is now 24 years old. More than nine years after her television debut in singing competitions, she is still relevant. She knows what she does currently.

What does Lita Pezo do currently?

Lita Pezo currently continues to dedicate herself to music and highlights her presence as a soloist. According to what the artist said for La República, since her time in ‘La Voz Perú’ she wanted, as the years went by, “the public to know beyond the imitator, Lita, the singer.”

Thus, today she is dedicated to working on her singles. At the same time, she has premiered live concerts to the delight of all her fans.

Likewise, Lita Pezo, currently, stands out for her foray into theater, as she is participating in the musical play ‘Oz, the Witch and the Wizard’, where she shares the stage with actors such as Natalia Salas, César Ritter, among others. .

“The truth is I was very afraid, I felt that I was not going to achieve it at some point because it is something new for me, although it is true, I have already been in the artistic world and in music for about nine years of career, definitely entering this super new world and, furthermore, with the cast with great actors with great experience,” Lita Pezo told this medium.

How did Lita Pezo, winner of ‘Yo soy Kids’ and ‘La Voz Perú’, get to the theater?

Lita Pezo took on the challenge of participating in theater thanks to one of her teachers from the ‘La Voz Perú’ singing contest, specifically her body expression teacher.

“In ‘La Voz Perú’ I know my teachers, in this case my body expression teacher named Michella Chale, who taught me that one can also transmit beyond the voice, one can transmit with one’s body, so we did a very nice connection later. After the contest, a year passed, he called me and told me: ‘I’m in this project, I want to do this project and I thought of you, I want you to be such a character,'” he said.

For her theater debut, Lita Peza dedicated herself to studying hard. She highlighted the support of the directors of the play and her co-stars who understood that she was new.

“It’s my first debut this big in the theater and they were very loving, they were very generous with me, telling me to give me any advice so I could improve,” said the remembered ‘Pantojita’.

