Lita Pezo, a renowned national performer, made her debut at Viña del Mar 2024 with the aim of representing Peru with pride and dedication. She along with Ruby Palomino, the acclaimed winner of 'The voice of Peru and his team arrived in Chile with the idea of ​​presenting a memorable performance against the demanding 'monster' of Quinta Vergara and they more than met the challenge. With his unforgettable voice, he sought to leave a lasting impression on the Chilean public and, with great effort, obtained a score of 6.5 in the international category of the prestigious southern festival, qualifying for the final of the contest.

YOU CAN SEE: Ruby Palomino delighted the jury at Viña del Mar 2024: this was her presentation

How was Lita Pezo's presentation at Viña del Mar 2024?

Today, Wednesday, February 28, Lita Pezo had an outstanding presentation at Viña del Mar 2024. On the powerless stage of the festival, she performed her most recent single titled 'Fighter', an original song that enchanted the international public.

“Today is a very decisive day to know whether or not we advance to the final. I hope to have your support again. Anyway, no matter what happens, thank you very much for the love and affection,” said the interpreter in her account instagram hours before stepping onto the Viña del Mar stage again.

Lita Pezo lit up the Viña del Mar 2024 festival with her second presentation in the international competition. Photo: Capture Star+

The powerful song, written by the Spanish composer José Abraham, is very personal for the singer because it narrates the difficult moments in the life of the Iquito performer. Despite these challenges, she managed to overcome them and move forward, facing any obstacle that came her way.

YOU CAN SEE: Lita Pezo in Viña del Mar 2024: Mora performs on the fourth night of the Chilean festival

What did users say about Lita Pezo?

Lita Pezo She confessed to the Chilean media TVN that she was very excited about the song she performed in front of the Quinta Vergara monster, because she stated that she sought to share the message that all dreams can come true. “We seek to inspire and accompany in these moments, where many times we question whether to continue with our dreams and I tell the public 'that it is worth fighting for your dreams'”expressed the artist.

After Lita Pezo's viral presentation, Peruvian Internet users made their support for their compatriot clear, pointing out that the song 'Luchadora' is the best in her repertoire and that her voice is unmatched. “We are going to support you, Lita”, “'Luchadora' is a great song”, “She is the best and the most talented”, “She is already a winner because she is a fighter”, “The two-time championship is coming”, “This girl sing beautifully”, were some of the comments from users on social networks.

#Lita #Pezo #triumphed #Viña #del #Mar #Peruvian #artist #delighted #Quinta #Vergara #39Luchadora39