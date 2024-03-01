Lita Pezo decided to speak out after losing in the final of Viña del Mar 2024. Through her social networks, the Peruvian singer issued a message to her followers, who were aware of her participation in this international competition. It should be noted that her fans were outraged by the low score that the jury gave to Lita at the last gala of the Chilean festival and accused of alleged fraud. Given this, our compatriot broke her silence. Below are all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Lita Pezo fails to win the FINAL of Viña del Mar 2024: Mexico takes the silver seagull

What did Lita Pezo say after losing in the Viña del Mar 2024 final?

Lita Pezo She used her Instagram account to speak out for the first time after losing in the final of Viña del Mar 2024. Our compatriot shared a video in which she was seen next to Eva Ayllón, who accompanied her at the final gala of this festival.

“Thank you wholeheartedly for the love and support. This is a contest, anything can happen, it's something that I've been used to since I was little. A closed door does not define us. “I will continue fighting for my dreams and for all the people who have trusted me from the beginning.”were the words of the young talent of 24 years old.

YOU CAN SEE: Lita Pezo: “I will continue fighting for my dreams”

How was Lita Pezo's presentation in the Viña del Mar 2024 final?

The Peruvian singer Lita PezoHe dazzled at the final gala of Viña del Mar 2024 with his impressive performance of his song 'Luchadora'.

“A fighter, as always. She likes to say what she thinks, she looks straight ahead, a fighter. She knows everything that costs everything that she cries, a fighter. She carries pure feeling here, under her skin. A fighter, she doesn't lie, who holds her head high, who looks straight ahead, a fighter. Who knows everything it costs, everything she cries, a fighter. A girl, a woman from then and until now, a fighter,” our representative sang in front of the'Monster of Quinta Vergara'.

After her presentation, the Peruvian obtained a virtual score of 6, 1, which he granted to the public. However, the score given by the jury was 2.7, with which he could not win the longed-for silver seagull.

How much money was Lita Pezo going to earn if she managed to succeed at Viña del Mar 2024?

If our compatriot Lita Pezowon the silver seagull in the final of Viña del Mar 2024, he was going to receive an amount of$28,000.

How old is Lita Pezo?

Lita Melissa Pezo Cauperpopularly known as Lita Pezo, was born inIquitos on April 4, 1999. For this reason, the Peruvian singer is 24 years old. This young woman gained recognition in the Peruvian music scene at14 yearsafter winning the contest 'I am kids', in which she imitated Isabel Pantoja, and in other television talent spaces such as'The voice of Peru'. In this last program she took first place.

#Lita #Pezo #speaks #losing #Viña #del #Mar #final #quotA #closed #door #define #usquot